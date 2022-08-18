NFL Season Preview: Buffalo Bills AFC East, Super Bowl Favorite

The AFC East has officially changed from being dominated by the New England Patriots to being led by the Buffalo Bills. After the division was won 11 straight years by the Pats, the Bills have been crowned the champions in each of the last two seasons. The way the odds are looking, it likely will be a third straight AFC East division title for Buffalo.

Bills QB Josh Allen, seen on the field last season. Allen is regarded as one of the best QBs currently playing in the league. With Allen, the Bills may finally win the Super Bowl this year. (Image: Athlon Sports)

At -225 to win their division, the Buffalo Bills are the biggest favorite of any team in the AFC to win their respective division.

But expectations don’t just end at the division for this team, as the Bills are also the favorites to win the Super Bowl at +600.

The Bills are led by the favorite to win the league Most Valuable Player in quarterback Josh Allen, who threw 37 touchdown passes last year and 36 the year before. The Bills are looking to make it back to the Super Bowl for the first time since they made four straight losing appearances in the 1990s.

New Glory Days for Dolphins

After an off-season to forget for the front office, the Miami Dolphins come into the season as the second favorite to win the division behind Buffalo at +400. New head coach Mike McDaniel is in to replace Brian Flores after he was surprisingly let go by the team.

The addition of receiver Tyreke Hill gives the Dolphins an explosive dimension they haven’t had since the days of Dan Marino to Mark “Super” Duper, as Miami sits at +3500 to win the Super Bowl.

The biggest question surrounding the Dolphins will be the play of quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. In 21 career starts, Tagovailoa has thrown 27 touchdowns while rushing for an additional three touchdowns and throwing 15 interceptions. The Dolphins will only go as far as he can take them.

Patriots Preview

The New England Patriots are the third favorite to win the AFC East at +500. In season three of the Pats without Tom Brady, Bill Belichick, who has been the head coach since 2000, continues to build a defense-first football team. This will allow second-year quarterback Mac Jones to continue to ease his way into the system.

Jones threw for an impressive 22 touchdowns and 13 interceptions in his rookie year, but had a disappointing showing in the Patriots playoff defeat, as he threw for two interceptions.

At +3500 to win the Super Bowl, the Patriots seem a little unlikely to make the playoffs. Repeating a season like last year certainly seems in the cards for this season’s Pats team.

Long Shot for Jets

Bringing up the rear of the AFC East this year looks like it will be the New York Jets. At +2000 to win the division, the odds aren’t in the Jets’ favor.

The Jets sit at +12500 to win the Super Bowl, making them the second-biggest longshot as we head into the new season.

Second-year quarterback Zach Wilson will look to improve on his rookie season, which saw him start 13 games while throwing nine touchdowns and 11 interceptions. Wilson may have to wait a bit to hit the field, though, suffering a knee injury in the preseason.

In his second year of a five-year contract, head coach Robert Saleh will look to improve upon the four wins his team recorded in his first year at the helm.