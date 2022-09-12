NFL Monday Night to Determine if Sportsbooks Continue Week 1 Win

For some fans and sports bettors, the NFL’s Week 1 games haven’t delivered the expected results. However, the sportsbooks aren’t complaining.

Week 1 is almost complete, with one more game tonight. Sunday’s card was full of surprises as teams took the field for the first time. To say that not all games went according to plan would be an understatement.

The favorites in nine of yesterday’s games won, but four underdogs pulled off surprising upsets. There was also one push, as neither the Houston Texans nor the Indianapolis Colts could decide a winner.

As a result of the day’s outcomes, sportsbooks took a lot of the total bank.

Sportsbooks Score a Coup

The sportsbooks are still adding up all their tickets from Sunday, but there’s some insight into how well they did. The Las Vegas Review-Journal reported that BetMGM scored more than $1 million just in Vegas.

Elsewhere, other sportsbooks also had good days. Caesars, Station Casinos, South Point, and Westgate scored against the spread (ATS) and in over/under betting. In the 15 games yesterday, the under hit in nine, and the underdogs took seven ATS.

“Some crazy things took place. It’s great to have the NFL back,” Jay Kornegay, executive VP of race and sports operations at SuperBook Sports, said, summed up best the attitude of football fans, sports bettors, and sportsbooks.

Even though it appears as though most books had a great day, several still had to make big payouts. Caesars had to hand over $250K and $165K to two bettors on the Kansas City Chiefs-Arizona Cardinals game, while BetMGM gave up $220K. The Chiefs won, 44-21.

Some big bets went the opposite way. MGM Resorts Director of Trading Lamarr Mitchell told the LVRJ that several of its big bettors backed the Green Bay Packers. That game didn’t deliver, as they fell to the Minnesota Vikings, 23-7.

Recapping Sunday Action

The Chicago Bears got the San Francisco 49ers’ new season off to a bad start. They intercepted Trey Lance, who debuted as the replacement starter for Jimmy Garoppolo, and stopped the offense several times. The Bears were heavy underdogs – around -265 at most books – and proved everyone wrong with their 19-10 win.

With a 58-yard Cade York field goal with 13 seconds to go, the Cleveland Browns beat Baker Mayfield’s favored Carolina Panthers, 26-24. It was a slow day for Carolina and a game bettors wish they could have back.

Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers made easy work of the Dallas Cowboys, taking a 19-3 win. Dallas never figured out a strategy, scoring its only points off a field goal in the first quarter. Dak Prescott is now out because of injury, which is going to change the team’s next few games.

As Lamar Jackson holds out for a better offer from the Baltimore Ravens, he showed the team why he thinks he deserves it. Three touchdown passes led Baltimore to dominate the New York Jets, 24-9. Not even having Joe Flacco under center was enough to give the Jets – or sportsbooks – hope they would finally start to climb out of their rut.

The LA Chargers took down the Las Vegas Raiders in style. Derek Carr made the best of three interceptions to lead the Los Angeles team to a 24-19 win.

The New York Giants came from behind, and new head coach Brian Daboll decided to go for two points after a touchdown in the final minutes. The underdog team stunned Tennessee by defeating them, 21-20.

Broncos Hope to Bully the Seahawks

The Denver Broncos take on the Seattle Seahawks tonight in the last game of Week 1. They get the help of QB Russell Wilson, who is facing his old team. Wilson led the Seahawks in passing yards and touchdowns and is in the top four in terms of overall QB wins.

This will be an interesting game. The Seahawks have three consecutive opening-season victories and were third in the NFL last year in yards per carry. However, Denver is in a strong position, as it showed during the preseason. Seattle didn’t win a single preseason game and even lost to the Cowboys.

Denver is the indisputable favorite to win, getting around -315 on a 6.5-point spread. The over/under is 44, which is very achievable. The Broncos are out to prove something this year after last year’s 7-10 season, and hope to start with a win tonight. However, Sunday’s games showed that anything is possible.