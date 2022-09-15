AFC West Battle Should Be High-Scoring as the Kansas City Chiefs Host the L.A. Chargers

Posted on: September 15, 2022, 07:47h.

Last updated on: September 15, 2022, 11:55h.

After the NFL’s Week 1, in which there was a tie and both number one seeds from last year’s playoffs lost, Week 2 arrives with an epic Thursday Night Football matchup. The L.A. Chargers travel to Arrowhead Stadium in Missouri to take on the Kansas City Chiefs.

Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes throws during the team’s Week 1 game against the Arizona Cardinals. The Chiefs are back in action today against the L.A. Chargers. (Image: Associated Press)

This is going to be one of the most anticipated matchups of Week 2. Two AFC West rivals with 1-0 records looking to make a statement early in the season.

The Chiefs gave a strong preseason performance, while the Chargers didn’t – they even lost to the Cowboys, 32-18. However, that was a different time, with different players starting, and the real test begins now.

Chiefs In Charge

The Chiefs come into tonight’s game after routing the Arizona Cardinals 44-21 in Week 1. Patrick Mahomes connected for 360 yards in the air while completely avoiding sacks and interceptions.

The Chiefs had the second-best record in the AFC last season, finishing with a 12-5 record. They almost made it to their third consecutive Super Bowl appearance, but suffered a surprise loss at the hands of the Cincinnati Bengals.

Kansas City’s offense was excellent last year, as they paced the entire league in total yards and ranked fourth in scoring (29.4 PPG, 408 YPG). When they decided to part ways with All-Pro wide receiver Tyreek Hill this off-season, they were looking at a huge void. However, the team has already shown that it has maintained its offensive strength without him.

Chargers Turn Bullish

The Chargers took a 24-19 win over the Las Vegas Raiders in Game 1. Khalil Mack led the defense, recording three sacks and a forced fumble against Raiders quarterback Derek Carr, as the silver and black ran into several brick walls. The L.A. defense was also responsible for forcing Carr to throw three picks, as well as enduring three more sacks in addition to what Mack added to his individual tally.

The Chargers can go toe-to-toe with the best in the league offensively. It was fifth in scoring and fourth in total yards last season (27.9 PPG, 390 YPG). However, the defense was surprisingly disappointing. But, if Los Angeles can clean things up defensively, the sky’s the limit for this young team.

L.A. quarterback Justin Herbert ended the game with three touchdown passes and zero turnovers for a solid day. While noteworthy, his 279 passing yards won’t be enough against the Chiefs.

Points to Ponder

According to Oddshark:

The Chiefs have split their last four meetings with the Chargers

The game has gone over in 6 of the last 6 Chargers games overall

The game has gone over in 7 of the last 8 Chiefs games overall

When these two met for the last time on December 16, 2021, Kansas City won 34-28 in OT

The Chiefs are favorites to win today, currently getting -195 on DraftKings and -200 on BetMGM. The line is only -4 in their favor, and the Over/Under is 54.

There’s little doubt that both teams are going to take the field with everything they have and leave nothing behind. However, the Chargers will be without wide receiver Keenan Allen and tight end Donald Parham. Chiefs right guard Trey Smith is questionable as well. That could leave the Chargers with a sizeable hole they can exploit.

The Chiefs are in a good spot to win, although the Chargers can cover the spread. Last season, the two teams put up scoring tallies of 54 and 62. They combined for 68 in their Week 1 games. Because of that, backing the Over makes sense.