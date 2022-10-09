NFL Sunday Delivers Some Interesting Choices For Bettors

Week 5 in the NFL continues today with a full slate of games. The season has already produced a number of interesting results, and today isn’t going to be any different.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will take on the Atlanta Falcons in a game where everyone wants to see if QB Tom Brady is back in the saddle. He’s had a few miscues and personal issues lately that might be affecting him. But he’s still an old-school veteran that can get the job done.

In addition, the Tennessee Titans face off against the Washington Commanders and the Buffalo Bills meet the Pittsburgh Steelers. Both of these give sports bettors a little more difficulty.

Bucs Strong Against the Falcons

Not many fans would have expected the Falcons to be tied for atop the NFC South with the Bucs, both sporting a 2-2 record. The Falcons, showing strong talent on offense, rank ninth in yards per play and sixth in yards per carry.

However, they’ll have to play without one of their key running backs. Cordarrelle Patterson is on injured reserve for the game.

The Bucs have had a lot of success against Atlanta, taking the last four meetings. Brady, who’s dealing with a sore shoulder, has owned them throughout his career, collecting nine wins and no losses.

Tampa Bay is at 2-2 this season after being handed a loss by the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 4. Even though they performed much better last week, the Bucs offense is only 22nd in the NFL in yards per play. This is worse than the New York Giants and only slightly better than the Houston Texans.

DraftKings and FanDuel, as well as others, overwhelmingly give this game to the Bucs, at around -425 or more on the moneyline. That doesn’t offer a lot of interest, but the over/under of 46 might. In the last eight games between these two, the total has been 47. Atlanta, who is perfect against the spread this season, and Tampa Bay are both playing well, and an offensive battle is coming.

Titans Look For Repeat

The Titans visit the Commanders today in a game that has sportsbooks unsure of the outcome. They took down the Indianapolis Colts last week to move ahead to 2-2, while the Commanders had a poor showing against the Dallas Cowboys.

Tennessee started slow this season, losing to the New York Giants and the Buffalo Bills. They then found their rhythm and beat the Las Vegas Raiders and the Colts. If QB Ryan Tannehill can stay focused, he will have no trouble pushing the chains.

The Commanders had a horrible game against the Cowboys, but are getting some much-needed help on offense. Running back Brian Robinson is back on the field after being shot twice last August in an attempted robbery.

Robinson will only give a little bit of help, although the Commanders defense is still struggling. The good news for them is that the Titans defense is struggling, too.

The game is a coin-toss; DraftKings and FanDuel give Tennessee about -115, with Washington getting around -105. How things turn out will depend on who commits the least penalties.

The over/under is about 43, and the over should hit. If the defenses continue to play sloppy, getting into the end zone won’t be a problem.

Steelers Go After the Bills

Josh Allen and the Bills will look to keep the winning trend going when they host the Steelers today. Last year, the Steelers took out the Bills in Week 1, but that seems unlikely this year. Pittsburgh is 1-3 and is coming off losses to the New England Patriots and Cleveland Browns.

Head coach Mike Tomlin has finally given his trust to QB Kenny Pickett. The rookie will have a real test against one of the best defenses in the league.

Pickett looked good in his debut despite three interceptions, as he didn’t have an incomplete pass and he had some really good throws. The first interception was a low throw and the third was a miracle grab. In addition, his two rushing TDs showed he knows when to make a move.

That was against the Jets, though, not the Bills. Buffalo is fourth in the NFL in sacks and tied for first in interceptions. In addition, the Pittsburgh defense is going to have difficulty trying to stop Allen. The only good news for the Steelers is that the Bills will miss a number of players on both sides of the ball.

The Bills are 3-1, and despite a little slip-up in the last two weeks, they remain the favorites for the Super Bowl. They’re the definite favorites to win today, getting -750 on the moneyline. The Steelers are a long shot at +550 on DraftKings and, on FanDuel, even longer at +640.

The over/under is 45 and the under is a good target. It has hit six times in the last seven games between these two, as well as three in Buffalo’s last four. Despite Pickett showing signs of talent, he might not be ready for the challenge today.