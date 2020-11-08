New Jersey Man Who Played Blackjack Shortly After Allegedly Killing Parents Sentenced to 41 Years

A 51-year-old man who was arrested last year at a Pennsylvania casino the day after he allegedly killed his parents in New Jersey with a knife and baseball bats — as well as trying to suffocate them with plastic bags — is headed to prison for 41 years, prosecutors said.

Todd Warner seen in custody shortly after he was arrested in 2019 for allegedly killing his parents and then heading to two casinos. (Image: WFMZ)

After allegedly killing the Washington Township couple on Oct. 27 at their home where he also lived, Todd Warner allegedly stole their credit card, which hours later he allegedly used to gamble at one or more casinos.

Following the double homicide, Warner went to the Wind Creek Casino in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, the New Jersey Herald, a local newspaper, reported. One day later, Warner was apprehended by police while playing blackjack at Parx Casino in Bensalem, Pennsylvania, the Herald added.

Warner Will Serve Concurrent Sentences

Warren County Superior Court Judge H. Matthew Curry recently sentenced Warner to concurrent 36-year terms for two counts of first-degree murder, according to a statement from the Warren County prosecutor’s office. Warner will also serve an additional five years for third-degree fraudulent use of a credit card, the statement adds.

In September, Warner pleaded guilty in connection with the deaths of his 73-year-old parents, Frank and Joyanne Warner. Originally, he had pleaded not guilty to charges.

Todd Warner had suffered from problem gambling and alcohol addiction, LehighValleyLive.com, a regional news site in Pennsylvania, reported, citing unnamed sources.

The couple’s daughter notified police after she became worried she could not reach her parents. The couple, who were high school sweethearts and were married for 52 years, were close to retiring from the salon they worked at, the Herald said.

Upon his arrest, police also claimed that Warner stole his parents 2019 Kia Soul, which he apparently used to drive to the casino.

Other Gamblers Sentenced for Murders

Previously, there were unrelated murder sentences of players who suffered from gambling addiction who allegedly killed a friend or relative.

