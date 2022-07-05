New Casino in Alicante, Spain, Has Inauguration in Sight

Spain is in the process of tightening gambling regulations, but isn’t going to ridiculous extremes with its controls. As a result, it is finding increased interest from casino operators, and the latest is a new venue coming to Alicante.

A Casino Mediterráneo casino in Spain. The company is adding a new venue in the city of Ondara in Alicante. (Image: Casino Mediterráneo)

Spanish gaming and hospitality company Acrismatic Group held a ceremony for its new Casino Mediterráneo (Mediterranean Casino) property yesterday. The venue is in the Alicante city of Ondara, with that city’s mayor, José Ramiro Pastor, also participating in the ceremony.

The casino will become part of the commercial park of Ondara in Marina Alta, a special region within the autonomous community of Alicante. In addition to the gaming floor, it will showcase artwork from local artists, as well as offer a range of culinary options.

Brick by Brick

Marina Alta is “a unique space in tourism and services,” according to Ondara’s mayor. The laying of the first brick yesterday was a step toward creating that image. The project faced delays due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but is now getting back on track.

The external frame was already in place, as was the roof. However, the pandemic forced the project to take a break. As construction gets underway once again, Acrismatic expects the casino to be open for businesses within four to five months.

The Casino Mediterráneo will be the fourth of the Acrismatic in the province of Alicante. The general director of Casino Mediterráneo, Antonio Barajas, has emphasized the impact that the establishment will have on its immediate environment. The forecast is that it will employ 75 people from the area, who will receive training in a school of dealers that will last three months.

The casino follows the same design as Acrismatic’s other properties in Alicante, Benidorm and Orihuela-Costa. The budget for the construction of the property is €2.44 million (US$2.54 million) and will cover 805 m2 (8,664.9 square feet) on a total build of 1,491 m2 (16,048 square feet). It will have a maximum capacity of 358 occupants between customers and workers.

Barajas added that the casino is not only a gaming facility. Therefore, it will have a hospitality service that Acrismatic hopes will put Marina Alta on the international map. The intention is that it will also be “a cultural meeting point with local artists,” who will also be able to exhibit their works. Finally, he stated that the company wants the casino to be “a point of reference for tourism, offering quality leisure that complements the tourist offer” of Marina Alta.

Taking Advantage of Tourism

Acrismatic began in the 60s. Among the business areas of the business group are casinos, gambling halls and gaming machine distribution. It also has face-to-face and online sports betting options, as well as several hospitality premises. In addition, it is making the most out of Spain’s growing tourism industry to strengthen its foothold in the country.

International tourism dropped off in the country during COVID-19, but things are turning around. In the second half of 2021, the number of arrivals began to increase. They finally reached levels similar to those of 2019.

With the start of 2022, the numbers continued to improve, and tourist spending has risen 11% since June. Through May, the number of foreign arrivals in Spain increased 411.1% compared to the same period last year. As a result, the White Coast, home to Alicante, is forecast to receive over three million tourists this summer.