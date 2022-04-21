Nevada’s Sierra Sid’s Casino Site of Armed Robbery, Bandits on the Loose

Sparks, Nevada police were continuing to search for the robbers who held up a man at Sierra Sid’s Casino earlier this week. No one appeared to have suffered injuries during the incident.

A sign for Sierra Sid’s Casino located in Sparks, Nevada, pictured above. The casino was the site of a holdup earlier this week. (Image: TripAdvisor)

Initially, local police were notified that a stabbing took place at the Sparks gaming property at about 3:40 am Monday. But when officers arrived, it turned out it was a holdup.

It appears many of those involved had possessed some type of weapons, KRNV, a local TV station, reported. A victim was located inside the casino.

He explained he had been robbed. It appears he was not stabbed. It was unclear how much money or personal items were stolen from the man.

The robbers and other people involved in the incident had fled before police arrived at the casino. Police were still searching for the suspects or people of interest as of Thursday.

Police said they have video of the incident from surveillance cameras, KOLO, a local TV station reported. The robbery was believed to be an isolated incident, the report adds quoting police sources.

Reward Offered

Secret Witness is offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and prosecution of the suspects, KRNV said.

The Sparks Police Department asks that anyone with information to contact the Sparks Police Department at (775) 353-2225 or Secret Witness at (775) 322-4900.

Sparks is located about four miles east of Reno.

Prior Robberies

The Reno-Sparks region has seen robberies and violent crimes in recent months. In November, a man tried to rob Sierra Sid’s Casino, KOLO reported. He walked up to the cashier’s cage and displayed a firearm. He then demanded money. He unable to get into the cashier’s cage. He eventually fled from the casino. On the way out, he grabbed a purse from a woman standing by a slot machine on the casino floor.

He was wearing black clothes. He also had on a vest with the word “Security” displayed on it, KOLO said.

In October, an employee at Reno’s Peppermill Resort Spa Casino suffered stab wounds. The victim received cuts on his head. They were not life-threatening. The suspect was apprehended at the crime scene.

Last June, it was revealed that two men were convicted on murder charges. It stems from a fatal attempted robbery of a man that they met at a Reno casino.

Daniel Shadow Bear Hutchinson, 24, and Justin Tyron Jackson, 55, both of Chiloquin, Oregon were found guilty of first-degree murder and attempted robbery with the use of a deadly weapon, according to KOLO.

The verdict was announced following a three-week jury trial at Nevada’s Washoe District Court. Both men entered not guilty pleas.

The victim was Christopher Dressler, 37, of Sparks. The defendants met the victim at Reno’s Club Cal Neva Casino on Oct. 11, 2019.

Later, the duo and Dressler walked to California Avenue, where they allegedly attempted to rob him in a vacant lot. Hutchinson then allegedly shot Dressler in the chest.

Dressler was pronounced dead at a local hospital. The two men were arrested a short time later.