Nevada Conventions Can Use 50 Percent of Room Capacity, Many Casino Shows To Resume

Posted on: March 14, 2021, 10:34h.

Last updated on: March 14, 2021, 10:34h.

Nevada gaming properties and other venues can use up to 50 percent of a room’s capacity starting on Monday. That is for trade shows, conventions, gambling, and future entertainment, according to a published report.

A mask-wearing Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak (D) shown above. Sisolak’s new less-restrictive coronavirus guidelines go into effect on Monday for casinos. (Image: Steve Marcus/Las Vegas Sun via AP, Pool)

The Las Vegas Sun said the less restrictive COVID-19 safety rules allow for a limit of either 50 percent of legal capacity or 250 people in attendance. It is based on which either number is lower, KLAS, a local TV station, reported.

Safety Plans, Gaming Control Board Requirements

If there are more than 250 people attending, a safety plan needs to be submitted to the state Department of Business and Industry. Venues still must ensure social distancing, have workers and guests wear facial coverings, and ensure hand washing.

In May, local communities will take over from the state in approving the plans. The Nevada Gaming Commission and the Nevada Gaming Control Board (NGCB) continue to supervise operations at state casinos.

Earlier, there was a 20 percent capacity limit. Even lower limits were in place before. For several months last year, casinos were completely shuttered by the state to reduce the risk of coronavirus spread.

But casino showrooms will soon have performances resume, the Sun said. Most shows were canceled under very low occupancy limits. Also, on Monday, casino floors can increase guest capacity from 35 to 50 percent.

Also, as of this month, venues associated with gaming licensees must submit plans to their local health districts for approval prior to submission to the NGCB for final approval.

Higher Capacity Is Huge Step

The new restrictions were praised by tourism and hospitality officials. “Expanding capacity at large gatherings is a huge step forward for the speed of Las Vegas’ recovery,” the Nevada Resort Association recently tweeted.

Also, Steve Hill, president and CEO of the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority (LVCVA), said Las Vegas is “eager to welcome back business travelers” and noted the “pent-up demand” for meetings and conventions, the Sun said.

For instance, the World of Concrete trade show is scheduled to take place in June. It will be held in the new West Hall expansion at the Las Vegas Convention Center complex.

“We announced exciting updates that will allow for larger gatherings & events in the safest way possible,” Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak (D) said in a tweet on Friday.

“Las Vegas has been the top convention and meetings destination for many years. We pride ourselves on providing the best facilities, the best service and now, the safest,” Sisolak further said last week.

The state also has published guidance on the less restrictive occupancy plan.

Also, on Friday, Caesars Entertainment announced that two of its Strip properties, the Planet Hollywood Resort and The LINQ Hotel + Experience, will resume seven-day-a-week operations.

Planet Hollywood has the new schedule in place on Monday. On March 22, the LINQ will open up.

The Palazzo at the Venetian Resort also reopened its suites. MGM Resorts International has expanded to a seven-day-a-week schedule for the Mirage, Mandalay Bay, and Park MGM hotels.

Also, Clark County casino and hospitality workers are now eligible for COVID-19 vaccines. Hospitality and food service workers in other parts of Nevada, including Reno and the Lake Tahoe areas, have not been given clearance to get the vaccine as of late last week.

As of Saturday, Nevada has seen 299,287 COVID-19 cases. The number of fatal cases totals 5,118.