Caesars to Resume Seven-Day Hotel Service at Planet Hollywood, The LINQ This Month

Posted on: March 12, 2021, 11:15h.

Last updated on: March 13, 2021, 12:06h.

Caesars Entertainment announced Friday that two of its Strip properties, the Planet Hollywood Resort and The LINQ Hotel + Experience, will resume seven-day-a-week hotel operations later this month.

The Planet Hollywood Resort on the Las Vegas Strip will have its hotel operations resume seven-day-a-week service starting Monday. A week later The LINQ Hotel + Experience, another Caesars Entertainment venue, will follow suit. (Image: Caesars Entertainment)

For Planet Hollywood, the move takes effect on Monday. A week later, on March 22, the LINQ will open up.

The announcement is the latest in the gradual reopening of properties in America’s gaming capital. It also comes nearly one year to the day Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak ordered all casinos to shut down. The 78-day closure was deemed necessary in an attempt to keep COVID-19 from spreading. However, it decimated the state’s gaming industry, a major economic engine for the state.

The tide, though, may finally be turning.

We are excited to welcome even more guests back to two of our popular resorts seven days a week,” said Sean McBurney, Caesars regional president for Las Vegas operations said in a statemen. “With Governor Sisolak’s recent announcement, we are encouraged Las Vegas will continue to rebound beyond expectations. Spring break, the big college basketball tournament, pool season, and more are around the corner, and we can’t wait to see more friendly faces on the casino floor.”

Caesars’ announcement comes a day after The Palazzo at the Venetian Resort officially reopened its suites. Last week, MGM Resorts International expanded to a seven-day-a-week schedule for the Mirage, Mandalay Bay, and Park MGM hotels.

Other Planet Hollywood, LINQ Amenities Affected

While Sisolak allowed casinos to reopen in early June last year, Caesars employed a gradual reopening strategy. It restarted a few of its Strip properties initially and gradually reopened more as demand picked up.

The LINQ Casino was one of the early gaming operations to resume, doing so on June 12. But the hotel did not open for weekenders until September.

The casino at Planet Hollywood has been open since Oct. 8. At that time, Caesars also opened the resort’s hotel for weekend stays.

Other amenities at both resorts will be open daily as well. At Planet Hollywood, that includes Gordon Ramsay Burger, the Extra Lounge, PH Shiver Frozen Cocktails, Café Hollywood, Earl of Sandwich, and Starbucks.

If “Flavortown” is more your vibe, then you’ll be happy to know Guy Fieri’s Vegas Kitchen and Bar at The LINQ is again open seven days a week. So, too, is Nook Express, Hash House A Go Go, 3535, Purple Zebra, Re-Match Bar, Catalyst Bar, and Influence – The Pool.

Large Gatherings Get Green Light

Earlier Friday, Sisolak announced more good news for the resort industry. Effective Monday, organizers who want to hold events for more than 250 people can now get certified for up to 50 percent capacity.

That includes trade shows and conventions. In order to qualify, organizers will need to submit a form to the state’s Department of Business and Industry.

Sisolak, in a series of tweets Friday, said the state is “betting on safety” and will hold organizers accountable to keep COVID from spreading.

“Nevada has always been the premier destination for conventions, trade shows, tourism & so much more,” he tweeted. “As we continue our #COVID19 recovery efforts, we are working to be the safest destination for workers, their families, and for our visitors.”