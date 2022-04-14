Mount Airy Casino Visitor Allegedly Robs, Kidnaps Pennsylvania Rideshare Driver

A Pennsylvania man has been apprehended for allegedly holding a driver from a rideshare service hostage and robbing her at gunpoint. He was being transported from the Mount Airy Casino Resort when the incident occurred.

Mount Airy Casino Resort, pictured above. A visitor to the casino later allegedly robbed and kidnapped a driver for a rideshare service. (Image: Mount Airy Casino Resort)

Brandon Pearsall McNealy, 28, of East Stroudsburg, was charged with kidnapping, armed robbery, unlawful restraint, terroristic threats, theft, receiving stolen property, prohibited possession of a firearm, simple assault, and reckless endangerment after the April 7 incident, police said.

The incident began when McNealy got a ride to the casino from Stroudsburg, Pa. at about 1 am, WFMZ, a Pennsylvania TV station, reported. The driver and her boyfriend run a “cash-Uber” service, and both were in the car on the way to the casino.

When they got to the gaming property in Paradise Township, McNealy paid $30 for the ride. During the ride, the couple heard McNealy say he had been arrested for robbing Wind Creek Bethlehem casino, the report said. Then at 2:30 am, McNealy texted the driver to give him a return ride.

Allegedly Held Gun to Driver’s Neck

The woman driver went on her own to pick him up. He got in and after driving away from the casino, McNealy displayed a firearm, police said.

He allegedly aimed it at her neck as she drove. Initially, McNealy told her to drive to her boyfriend’s residence, but then changed his mind. Later, McNealy demanded the boyfriend meet them and give him cash, police said.

The woman driver later dropped McNealy in a parking lot in East Stroudsburg. State police were contacted.

Troopers looked through surveillance video from Mount Airy Casino. They spotted the suspect in the video, the report said.

Wind Creek Robbery

Police confirmed that McNealy was arrested previously at Wind Creek Bethlehem casino.

Last July, McNealy met someone on the casino floor. They planned an alleged drug deal for the parking lot. But once there, McNealy allegedly pointed a firearm at the victim, police said. He then stole the money and drugs, police add.

During July’s robbery, he allegedly threatened the victim, saying that he would “blow” his “head off,” LehighValleyLive.com, a regional news site, reported.

Police were able to identify McNealy. He contacted Bethlehem police and allegedly confessed to much of the incident. The victim also recognized McNealy in a photographic lineup, the report adds.

For that incident, McNealy was charged with robbery, possession of a firearm, possession of a weapon, simple assault, theft, receiving stolen property, terroristic threats, and driving on a suspended license, LehighValleyLive.com said. The case is apparently still pending in court.