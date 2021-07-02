Pennsylvania Wind Creek Casino Drug Deal Turns Into Robbery

Posted on: July 2, 2021, 09:01h.

Last updated on: July 2, 2021, 09:51h.

A suspected bandit was held in jail this week after he allegedly stole $270 and an ounce of marijuana in a Wind Creek Bethlehem casino parking lot.

The entrance of Wind Creek Bethlehem casino, shown here. A planned drug deal was turned into a robbery at the Pennsylvania gaming property. (Image: LehighValleyLive.com)

The incident led to the arrest of Brandon L. Pearsall-McNealy, 28, of East Stroudsburg, Pa. on several charges, according to LehighValleyLive.com, a regional online news site based in Pennsylvania.

Originally, the victim and robber met on the casino floor at the Pennsylvania gaming property and planned a drug deal for the parking lot. When Pearsall-McNealy and the victim went to the casino’s parking lot, Pearsall-McNealy pointed a firearm at the victim, police said. He then stole the money and drugs.

During the robbery, he allegedly threatened the victim, saying that he would “blow” his “head off,” the report adds, citing court documents.

Suspect Arrested

The suspect then sped away in a Ford. But casino surveillance cameras were able to capture the car’s license plate. The owner later told police Pearsall-McNealy often drives the vehicle.

The car’s owner gave the cops a phone number for the suspect. It was the same number he had given the victim while on the casino floor, police said.

Pearsall-McNealy contacted Bethlehem police and confessed to much of the incident. The victim also recognized Pearsall-McNealy in a photographic lineup, the report adds.

Pearsall-McNealy was charged with robbery, possession of a firearm, possession of a weapon, simple assault, theft, receiving stolen property, terroristic threats, and driving on a suspended license, according to LehighValleyLive.com.

On Monday, Pearsall-McNealy was arraigned before Northampton County Magisterial District Judge Patricia Broscius. He is being held later in the week in the Northampton County Prison in lieu of $100,000 bail. He is scheduled to next appear in court on July 13.

State Cop Bit By Casino Suspect in April

In April, a 68-year-old casino-goer allegedly bit a state trooper’s hand at Wind Creek Bethlehem during her arrest.

The suspect, identified as Rui Y. Li, also allegedly spit throughout the trooper’s office in the gaming property.

Earlier, she allegedly hit a female casino security officer several times. It was then that the trooper intervened and attempted to place handcuffs on Li. But Li resisted.

Prison Sentence for Robbery of Elderly Woman

In January, a Bethlehem, Pa. man was sentenced to at least 12 years in state prison for the kidnapping and robbery of a slots-playing senior citizen. Hykeem Sessoms, 39, stole just $7 after terrorizing his victim, an 84-year-old woman.

In December 2019, Sessoms, 39, followed the woman out of the Wind Creek Casino in Bethlehem. Sessoms watched his victim win and cash out a sum of money before tailing her to the third floor of the parking garage.

As she approached her car, Sessoms allegedly attacked her from behind. He said he had a gun and would kill her unless she gave him money.