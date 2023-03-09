More F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix Tickets On Sale Soon

Additional tickets to for the Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix will go on sale to the public on Friday, March 24 at 10 a.m. PST. According to F1, tickets will be available at all but the highest price point, as the $15K-per-person Paddock Club is sold out.

That means there will be more of the cheapest tickets — $500 each — which are standing-room-only, including food and non-alcoholic drinks, near the MSG Sphere. Other price points for the new tickets are $1.5K, $2K, $2.5K, $8K, and $10K.

The F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix will be held 10 p.m. Saturday, November 18, 2023. It will feature 50 laps around a 3.8-mile circuit weaving throughout the Strip, with a straightaway allowing drivers to push 212 miles per hour. (Image: f1lasvegasgp.com)

According to an F1 statement, American Express Card Members will have pre-sale access beginning on Monday, March 20 at 10 a.m. PST through Wednesday, March 22 at 10 a.m. PST. Fans who signed up for the priority interest list, paying the $7.77 donation fee to the Las Vegas Grand Prix Foundation, will be assigned a time to purchase tickets on March 22.

Available Tickets

Private Suites (Price available upon request): Designed for a minimum of 106 guests, this three-day ticket includes a private space in the North Koval Zones, a dedicated service manager and an all-inclusive food and beverage menu. To learn more about purchase opportunities, interested fans can inquire on the Las Vegas Grand Prix website.

Designed for a minimum of 106 guests, this three-day ticket includes a private space in the North Koval Zones, a dedicated service manager and an all-inclusive food and beverage menu. To learn more about purchase opportunities, interested fans can inquire on the Las Vegas Grand Prix website. Skybox ($10K per person): Located above the Main Grandstand with prime views of the start and finish line, the Skybox encapsulates classic Las Vegas, complete with a sleek, Rat Pack-inspired design, handcrafted cocktails, and live music to entertain guests before, during and after the race. The four-day ticket includes access to the shared Skybox space, opening ceremonies, a dedicated service manager and an all-inclusive food and beverage menu.

Located above the Main Grandstand with prime views of the start and finish line, the Skybox encapsulates classic Las Vegas, complete with a sleek, Rat Pack-inspired design, handcrafted cocktails, and live music to entertain guests before, during and after the race. The four-day ticket includes access to the shared Skybox space, opening ceremonies, a dedicated service manager and an all-inclusive food and beverage menu. Koval Hospitality ($8K per person): Three-day ticket with access to a shared space in the North or South Koval Zones (Neon or Legacy), a dedicated service manager and an all-inclusive food and beverage menu.

Three-day ticket with access to a shared space in the North or South Koval Zones (Neon or Legacy), a dedicated service manager and an all-inclusive food and beverage menu. Neon (Price available upon request): Bringing the Las Vegas nightlife scene to the circuit, Neon will be the ultimate F1 party equipped with live entertainment, over-the-top cocktail presentations, and more.

Bringing the Las Vegas nightlife scene to the circuit, Neon will be the ultimate F1 party equipped with live entertainment, over-the-top cocktail presentations, and more. Legacy (Price available upon request): Designed with motorsport devotees in mind, fans in the Legacy space can enjoy premium views of the track, access exclusive opportunities with F1 legends and explore unique and interactive activations.

Designed with motorsport devotees in mind, fans in the Legacy space can enjoy premium views of the track, access exclusive opportunities with F1 legends and explore unique and interactive activations. Main Grandstand ($2.5K per person): Four-day ticket including access to opening ceremonies, complimentary food and non-alcoholic beverages as well as assigned seats in the East Harmon Zone.

Four-day ticket including access to opening ceremonies, complimentary food and non-alcoholic beverages as well as assigned seats in the East Harmon Zone. East Harmon Zone Grandstands ($2.5K per person): Three-day ticket including complimentary food and non-alcoholic beverages as well as assigned seats in the East Harmon Zone.

Three-day ticket including complimentary food and non-alcoholic beverages as well as assigned seats in the East Harmon Zone. MSG Sphere Zone by T-Mobile Grandstands ($2K per person): Three-day ticket including complimentary food and non-alcoholic beverages as well as assigned seats in the MSG Sphere Zone.

Three-day ticket including complimentary food and non-alcoholic beverages as well as assigned seats in the MSG Sphere Zone. West Harmon Zone Grandstands ($1.5K per person): Three-day ticket including complimentary food and non-alcoholic beverages as well as assigned seats in the West Harmon Zone.

Three-day ticket including complimentary food and non-alcoholic beverages as well as assigned seats in the West Harmon Zone. General Admission ($500 per person): Three-day, standing-room-only ticket within the MSG Sphere Zone including complimentary food and non-alcoholic beverages.

“We released a small percentage of tickets back in November and were overwhelmed by the initial interest,” said Renee Wilm, CEO of Las Vegas Grand Prix, Inc., in F1’s statement. “Over the last few months, we have worked closely with local officials to finalize the track layout and seating assignments across the Las Vegas Strip Circuit. We look forward to giving our fans from around the world a second opportunity to join us for, what I believe will be, the premier sporting and entertainment event of the year.”

F1’s statement said that this sale “will include substantially all remaining on-track tickets.” Tickets to ancillary events and viewing parties will be available in the spring.

The race will be held 10 p.m. Saturday, November 1, 2023. It will feature 50 laps around a 3.8-mile circuit weaving throughout the Strip, with a straightaway allowing drivers to push 212 miles per hour.

In related news, the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority Board of Directors will consider purchasing $7M worth of race tickets at its monthly March 14 board meeting. This will include $2.8M worth of tickets to “be resold to destination properties and other partners and community members for their use.”|

For more information and to sign up for updates and exclusive access, visit www.f1lasvegasgp.com/tickets.