Michigan Illegal Gambling Case Against Ex-Police Chief Goes To Trial

Posted on: October 13, 2021, 07:03h.

Last updated on: October 13, 2021, 08:20h.

Two of the three men arrested for allegedly operating West Point Arcade in Flint, Mich. have pleaded guilty to illegal gambling charges. A third man, the city’s former police chief, is heading to trial for his charges.

Flint, Mich. ex-Police Chief Bradford Barksdale, pictured above. He will face a trial on gambling related allegations. (Image: WJRT)

Ex-Police Chief Bradford Barksdale has opted for a trial in local court, it was revealed this week. During a court appearance on Monday, Genesee County Circuit Court Judge David Guinn found probable cause for the criminal case against the former chief to go to trial.

In the Michigan case, Barksdale is charged with gambling activities-felony, using a computer to commit a crime, and possession of a short-barreled shot gun.

Agents from the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives also investigated the operation.

If found guilty on each of three Michigan charges, Barksdale could face up to 25 years in prison, according to a statement from Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel.

Barksdale also frequently played poker at the Palace Poker Room in Burton, according to WJRT, a local TV station. The two other defendants in the Flint case owned this venue.

Barksdale allegedly shot and killed a masked intruder who was trying to rob the gaming facility in 2009, WJRT added.

Barksdale resigned or retired as Flint’s top cop in 2004, MLive, a regional news site, reported.

Co-Defendant Avoids Prison

A second defendant in the Flint case, Adam Crossnoe, pleaded guilty on Friday to gambling violations. Guinn sentenced him to two years of probation.

That means the defendant will not go to prison unless he violates the terms of his probation.

A third defendant, Alvin Crossnoe, pleaded guilty to gambling violations. He is scheduled to be sentenced on Dec. 3. It is unclear if these two defendants are related.

The West Point Arcade was first inspected by Michigan Gaming Control Board (MGCB) officers in 2017, which led to gambling-related charges, Nessel said.

Payout Was Through Gift Cards

An unnamed MGCB officer previously testified the Flint business was operating as a video gambling parlor, MLive said. She inspected the operation more than 10 times during 2017.

There were games similar to slot machines at the operation, the gaming officer claimed. In one instance, Adam Crossnoe allegedly explained the sign-up process to the officer. He also allegedly accepted $40 in exchange for a pin to play the device, the officer added.

Payout to players were in the form of gift cards, MLive reported.

My office remains committed to upholding business rules and regulations, and that includes our state’s gambling laws,” Nessel said in a recent statement. “We will continue to coordinate with the Michigan Gaming Control Board in this case.”

MGCB Executive Director Henry Williams added that illegal gambling operations “can lead to other serious crimes…. We urge Michigan citizens to report suspected illegal gambling to local authorities, or to our agency at 1-888-314-2682.”