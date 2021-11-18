Michigan Casino Guest Sexually Assaulted While Asleep, Police Reveal

Posted on: November 17, 2021, 04:36h.

Last updated on: November 17, 2021, 05:00h.

A Michigan man now faces a sexual assault charge after an alleged incident involving his girlfriend at Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort in Saginaw, according to news reports.

Entrance to Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort in Saginaw, Mich., pictured above. A woman there claimed she was sexually assaulted. (Image: Wikipedia)

Logan Alexander Eilts, 20, of Saginaw, was charged last week with one count of third-degree criminal sexual conduct. The assault took place on Nov. 10 while the 18-year-old woman slept at the hotel, The Morning Sun, a Michigan newspaper, reported. The two spent the night together at the hotel.

The victim awoke and found Eilts on top of her. She then told him to get off her, the report said. She eventually pushed his body away, the report adds.

But Eilts claimed she was awake when they had sex, the Sun reported. Eilts admitted having sex with the woman that night.

The gaming property is owned by the Saginaw Chippewa Indian Tribe. The venue is located some 88 miles northeast of Grand Rapids, Mich.

Michigan Casino-Linked Crime

In other recent casino-related crime in Michigan, a UAW officer in Michigan allegedly embezzled more than $2 million from the local chapter’s funds. Some of the money was withdrawn at ATMs inside Detroit’s Greektown Casino.

Timothy Edmunds was charged with embezzling union funds, money laundering, failing to maintain union records, and filing false reports to the US Department of Labor.

Also, Michigan’s commercial gaming industry has quickly become one of the largest in the United States. Detroit’s three land-based commercial casinos won $110.4 million off gamblers in September.

Michigan online gaming revenue totaled $102.4 million in September, the state’s all-time highest monthly haul. The first legal bet was wagered online in Michigan in January.

Prior Sex Assault

A man accused of sexually assaulting a woman at Circus Circus Hotel and Casino in 2019 while he was employed at the Las Vegas Strip resort died awaiting a trial, according to a report.

Arthur Joseph Martinez, 56, was arrested on July 16, 2019, and later charged with one count of sexual assault, according to the Las Vegas Review-Journal. If convicted, the Laughlin, Nev. resident faced possible life in prison. His trial was delayed during the coronavirus pandemic. His case later was dismissed in local District Court.

According to the Clark County Office of the Coroner, Martinez killed himself on March 26, the newspaper reported. The only available detail is that he died in “a bedroom.”