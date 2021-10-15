Michigan Online Casinos Set Monthly Revenue Record, Win $102M in September

Posted on: October 15, 2021, 11:00h.

Last updated on: October 15, 2021, 11:13h.

Michigan online gaming revenue totaled $102.4 million in September, the state’s all-time highest monthly haul. The first legal bet was wagered online in Michigan in January.

The Michigan Gaming Control Board revealed today that the state’s licensed online gaming operators experienced record play in September. Detroit’s three casinos, as well as the state government, are major beneficiaries of the expanded gaming. (Image: Shutterstock)

Gross gaming revenue (GGR) from online casino sites last month won more money from players than ever before. September’s $102.4 million mark eclipsed the previous monthly iGaming high set in August by 5.3 percent.

The state’s licensed online casino operators paid more than $18.9 million in associated taxes and fees. In addition to the iGaming revenue, licensed online sportsbooks reported GGR of $23.7 million during September. Taxes and fees on that revenue totaled $5.5 million.

Michigan taxes internet gaming revenues on an adjusted scale based on gross receipts that ranges from 20 percent to 28 percent. Seventy percent of the commercial tax money is allocated towards the state, with the remaining 30 percent for the City of Detroit. iGaming tax revenue generated by the tribes stays with the Native American communities.

Internet sports betting revenue is taxed at an effective rate of 8.4 percent, with the same 70-30 tax split between the state and Detroit. All taxes from mobile sports betting revenue derived from tribal operators goes to the state government in Lansing.

Industry Thriving

Michigan’s commercial gaming industry has quickly become one of the largest in the United States. As reported earlier this week by Casino.org, Detroit’s three land-based commercial casinos won $110.4 million off gamblers last month.

September’s brick-and-mortar revenue crept the three casinos closer to their 2019 pre-pandemic revenue. But with iGaming and mobile sports betting included, Detroit’s gaming industry is larger than ever.

Detroit’s three casinos are each partnered with iGaming and online sportsbook operators for their internet businesses. MGM Grand Detroit is partnered with MGM Resorts’ BetMGM platform, MotorCity is aligned with FanDuel, and Greektown utilizes parent company Penn National Gaming’s interactive platform and its Barstool Sportsbook.

In September, commercial iGaming revenue totaled $53.9 million. Commercial mobile sports betting delivered GGR of nearly $7 million.

Commercial GGR from land-based casinos, iGaming, and sports betting in September totaled approximately $171.3 million. In pre-pandemic September 2019, commercial GGR totaled $112.3 million.

Despite a most difficult 2020, Detroit casino operators experienced a GGR surge of more than 50 percent — or $59 million — in September 2021, compared with September 2019.

Restrictions Removed

Every land-based commercial casino in the US was ordered by their respective state government to temporarily close at some point during 2020 because of COVID-19. Michigan’s three commercial casinos in Detroit were subject to some of the longest operating closures and reopening restrictions.

Capacity restrictions on the Motor City casinos remained in place until late June of this year. But now, the three commercial businesses are operating at full capacity, and free of any COVID-related safety measures.

Guests are not required to wear face masks, nor is proof of COVID-19 vaccination required for entry. However, the casinos are asking that anyone not fully inoculated against the coronavirus wear a face covering while indoors.