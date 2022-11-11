MGM Will Build a Grandstand On Bellagio Lake for Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix

Posted on: November 11, 2022, 11:28h.

Last updated on: November 11, 2022, 11:28h.

MGM Resorts International will build a grandstand over the lake at the Bellagio resort for viewing the Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix, the company announced this week.

A rendering of the grandstand to be build on the lake at Bellagio for F1’s Las Vegas Grand Prix. (MGM Resorts International)

MGM is calling it “one of the world’s most exclusive live sports-viewing experiences” that will only be available with purchase of one of its “race-and-stay” packages.

These packages include:

two three-day race tickets for either the Bellagio Grandstands or Paddock Grandstands

a three-night stay at MGM’s Bellagio, ARIA, Vdara, MGM Grand, Mandalay Bay, Delano, Park MGM, New York-New York, Luxor or Excalibur resorts

food and non-alcoholic beverages within the grandstands

On Friday morning, Casino.org selected a Bellagio Grandstand Formula 1 room and ticket package, featuring a Resort King Bellagio room and two three-day Bellagio grandstand tickets. The total came to $9,011.63.

Not-So Grandstands?

“In just over a year, F1 fans from around the globe will see how Las Vegas throws a party,” said Steve Zanella, MGM Resorts’ chief commercial officer, in a statement. “In addition to the Bellagio Grandstands, which will set new standards for event viewing, we will create a round-the-clock celebration worthy of this international spectacular.”

About half of the internet agreed about the grandstand setting new standards – new low standards. Many complained about how the steep stands will mar the view of the fountains for hundreds of thousands of Las Vegas visitors, as well as all guests of the Bellagio lucky enough to snag attain Strip-facing rooms.

Commenting on the bluntly titled “Vital Vegas” blog entry from Casino.org’s own Scott Roeben, “Bellagio Grandstand Plans for F1 Are an Abomination,” reader Michael Alexakis wrote: “Giant grandstands mar the beauty of major golf tournament courses as well. This is a corporate world we live in. We have to let them attempt to soak folks of their assets so we can watch it on TV, and be barraged with commercials. No space that can be sold will go unsold because it bothers us.”

The F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix race will be held 10 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023. It will feature 50 laps around a 3.8-mile circuit weaving throughout the Strip, with a straightaway allowing drivers to push 212 miles per hour.

Tickets went on sale last week, ranging in price from $500 for a standing-room-only three-day pass, to $10,000 for a Skybox Hospitality seat near the paddock. MGM Resorts reportedly scooped up $20 million to $25 million worth of tickets, with an eye toward cobbling together hotel/race packages costing $100K. Nothing that expensive has so far been announced.