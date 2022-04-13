Melco Resorts to Use AI to Count Chips, Enhance Loyalty Program in Manila

Melco Resorts and Entertainment is going to count on artificial intelligence (AI) to count its chips. The casino operator is bringing in an AI-based solution from Cogniac to support its Melco Club loyalty program.

An entrance to Melco Resorts and Entertainment's City of Dreams Manila integrated resort.

Artificial intelligence (AI) is already part of many casino operations, even if most casino goers don’t see it. The technology continues to find new ways to support gambling operations of all kinds and at all levels, from human resources to client interaction.

Melco Resorts and Entertainment is adding a new AI solution to its City of Dreams (CoD) Manila property in the Philippines. It is going to include an AI-based image and video analysis tool from Cogniac Corporation to count gambling chips, as well as to enhance its customer loyalty program.

AI Comes to Melco

Cogniac announced today that it has signed a deal with Melco to add its AI solution to support the operator’s Melco Club rewards program. The program revolves, in part, around gambling activity, and needs to know how many chips customers play.

Cogniac’s AI-based “machine vision platform” can count and verify gaming chips for Melco, reducing the need for human intervention. The company asserts that the platform is significantly better than conducting a manual count, and maintains an accuracy rate of 99.7%. At the same time, it finishes the tasks much quicker than the manual alternative.

The [Cogniac] system scales our ability to process data, dramatically improving our loyalty program’s operational accuracy, service quality and guest experience. We are confident that the collaboration will continue to help us achieve these goals beyond the initial scope of the pilot,” states Melco SVP Avery Palos.

The inclusion of Cogniac’s AI in CoD Manila is just a prelude to further expansion. If the pilot proves to be as successful as Melco expects, it could include the technology at some of its other venues, including the upcoming CoD Mediterranean.

A successful pilot would also benefit Cogniac. The company serves several industries already, but doesn’t have a large presence in gaming. Now, it can explore new expansion opportunities across the Asia Pacific region.

Casinos Bet on AI

Several casinos have turned to AI recently to improve their market positions. OPTX has been the target of choice for El Cortez Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas, Tachi Palace Casino Resort in Lemoore, CA, and Quinault Beach Resort and Casino in Ocean Shores, WA.

OPTX, a gaming-centric tech company founded three years ago, provides land-based operators with an end-to-end alternative to improve player development. The solution delivers a platform that streamlines all facets of operations and offers real-time individualized insights into player activity.

AI can help land-based and online casinos improve their operations. The technology is capable of offering enhanced player protection and a customized, individualized player experience. These are characteristics proven to be among the top demands of gamblers.

In addition, AI is especially beneficial in the online casino space. It can rapidly identify potential problem gamblers and cheats. As such, it helps respond to the demands of gaming regulators.