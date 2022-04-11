Sportradar Acquires AI-Based iGaming Solutions Company Vaix

Posted on: April 11, 2022, 09:27h.

Last updated on: April 11, 2022, 09:37h.

Sportradar hopes its latest conquest will further an already successful position in the sports betting ecosystem. The sports technology company has purchased Vaix, a company that develops artificial intelligence (AI) solutions for the iGaming industry.

John O’Malia has plenty of reason to smile. Sportradar is purchasing Vaix, the AI company he cofounded. (Image: BDO)

Artificial intelligence (AI) has a place in the future of gaming, although no one is sure exactly what that place is yet. The technology provides a number of benefits on different levels, especially when it comes to compiling and analyzing data.

AI is increasingly becoming a part of the sports world as well. It helps identify athletes’ performances and much more, which means it’s a perfect fit for the sports betting space. Sportradar is going to push the integration further with its latest acquisition.

Sportradar Adds AI Solution to Portfolio

In an announcement from today, Sportradar stated that it purchased Vaix, a London-based AI company and winner of the Data and AI Partner Award 2021 at the EGR B2B Awards. The latter’s technology will enhance Sportradar’s managed trading services (MTS) platform, which helps betting operators increase engagement and retention.

Vaix’s AI technology, which will be integrated into the Sportradar platform, enables betting and gaming operators to get a personalized view of their customers. This allows the operators to provide a more targeted and player-friendly experience.

Vaix’s capabilities can provide all Sportradar operators with the power to truly personalize their Offering, Marketing, and CRM, while looking to engage and engage players,” states Vaix co-founder and CEO Andreas Hartmann.

The two companies already have an established working relationship that facilitated the acquisition. For more than two years, Sportradar partnered with Vaix and incorporated its technology into its MTS offering.

Sportradar’s MTS solution is a sophisticated trading, risk, live odds and liability management offering that helps betting operators increase margins and profits. It also helps them increase their efficiency and manage risk.

Vaix’s advanced AI learning capabilities give betting operators who are engaged with Sportradar’s platform a boost. They will have the opportunity to gain access to more personalized information and suggestions related to user preferences.

AI to Reshape Gaming

Founded in 2016 by John O’Malia and Andreas Hartmann, Vaix has powered more than 60 billion transactions in its AI, according to the company. This has allowed it to deliver a personalized experience to more than 50 million users for Tier 1, 2, and 3 operators, and platforms on all continents.

Hartmann believes that this is just the beginning He has been actively exploring new ways to integrate AI into gaming, and senses that change is coming. Hartmann believes that AI could ultimately be a bigger driver of change in the gaming industry than mobile.

Online gaming uses complex algorithms and curated spaces that provide the most recent games and services. These algorithms use data collected to help casinos predict what their users will look for when they visit the site.

AI can collect data from players to determine which games they play most frequently, how often they gamble, and how much they visit a website. This data, which the AI processes in a matter of a few seconds, is then used to create projections. Operators can then customize the online gaming experience by suggesting games that cater to the individual consumer every time he or she logs on.

This is powerful data for the industry. It provides valuable sources of information that can simultaneously be used for gaming solutions, marketing, and more. However, there are some limitations as well.

AI is only as good as the data it receives, and needs all of that information quantified. One false data set or incorrect entry can have a negative, cascading effect on the output. As the technology improves, though, so will the ability to overcome the limitations.