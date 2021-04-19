Melco Resorts Awarded Responsible Gaming Certificate for Casino Portfolio

April 19, 2021

April 19, 2021

Melco Resorts received acknowledgment for its commitment to responsible gambling. The company has integrated casino resorts in China’s Macau, the Philippines, and soon, Europe.

City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort on Macau’s Cotai Strip, is pictured. The property is owned and operated by Melco Resorts. (Image: Macau Daily Times)

The Hong Kong-based casino giant recently announced that it is the first integrated resort (IR) doing business in Macau and the Philippines to receive an “RG Check” from the Responsible Gambling Council (RGC).

Headquartered in Ontario, Canada, the RGC explains that the RG Check “is the world’s most comprehensive and rigorous responsible gaming accreditation program.” The council says casinos bestowed the RG Check allows patrons to know that the operator adheres to the highest levels of responsible gaming standards.

Melco has received RG Checks for its entire portfolio, including Altira Macau, City of Dreams Macau, Studio City, and City of Dreams Manila. RG Check accreditations are valid for up to three years.

Responsible Gaming Importance

The Responsible Gambling Council is an independent nonprofit organization committed to preventing problem gambling harms around the world. The group supports regulations and protocols that integrate casinos into communities that wish to legalize gambling.

The RG Check accreditation process for land-based casinos includes eight key areas. The RGC says the casino and operator must demonstrate an understanding and awareness of how gambling can harm some individuals, offer a well-managed and marketed self-exclusion program, facilitate money transfers and/or gaming credit in a responsible manner, and feature a gaming floor designed to prevent impulsive play.

Casinos must additionally offer programs for gamblers who may be experiencing harm, have relevant training programs for employees to better detect gaming addictions, and run a marketing and advertising campaign that does not mislead players or target potentially vulnerable, players.

RG Checked Casinos

The Responsible Gambling Council has only recently begun offering its responsible gaming RG Check certificates for casinos located outside Canada.

The first integrated resort casino to receive the RG Check was Resorts World Sentosa in Singapore, which obtained its certificate in December of 2018. Marina Bay Sands, also in Singapore, became the second last October.

The only other casino firm outside Canada that holds an RG Check is the PokerStars.com online gaming platform.