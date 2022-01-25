MaximBet Picks Kambi, White Hat to Provide Online Gaming Platforms

MaximBet announced on Monday that it has signed long-term deals with Kambi and White Hat Gaming to serve as its sports betting and iGaming platform providers, respectively.

MaximBet CEO Daniel Graetzer announced on Monday that his online gaming company reached multi-year agreements with Kambi and White Hat Gaming to provide platform and technology solutions for MaximBet’s online sports betting and iGaming operations. (Image: Carousel Group)

The agreements fulfill a pledge to its users that the online gaming operator would provide them with “the very best experience, both online and in the real world,” MaximBet CEO Daniel Graetzer said in a statement.

This partnership will enable MaximBet to allocate more resources to its rapid expansion and real-life experiences that set it apart from the traditional, by-the-book sports betting platforms,” Graetzer said. “If MaximBet users thought the exclusive rewards, prizes, events and experiences were incredible before, they haven’t seen anything yet.”

Carousel Group owns MaximBet, which debuted its sports betting app in Colorado last September. Access rights have also been secured for Indiana, Iowa, New Jersey, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. In addition, there’s also a free-to-play app, MaximBet Play, that’s available nationwide.

Additional states will be revealed in the near future, according to the MaximBet release.

The gaming app tied to the men’s lifestyle media brand also has plans to launch in Canada.

Why MaximBet Made the Moves

MaximBet will integrate its sportsbook operations onto the Kambi platform. That includes utilizing Kambi’s risk management and compliance solutions. MaximBet users will be able to take advantage of Kambi’s BetBuilder feature and in-game betting and special parlay products.

In its own statement, the Malta-based gaming technology provider said the move will help MaximBet grow faster in North America.

“The management team at Carousel Group understand the benefits of Kambi’s scalable sports betting technology and services, as well as the flexibility to innovate on top of its own platform and leverage the strength of the Maxim brand,” Kambi CEO Kristian Nylén said in his company’s release. “This is an important partnership for Kambi as we continue to strengthen our global network and we look forward to working closely with MaximBet to aid its expansion across the US.”

Kambi’s platform is currently in use in 18 states. Rush Street Interactive, Churchill Downs, and Penn National Gaming also use Kambi’s platforms to power their sports betting operations.

Besides its iGaming platform, White Hat will also provide its player account management solution to MaximBet. That includes White Hat’s traveling wallet.

“Outsourcing core technology like the platform and PAM solution will enable MaximBet to focus on its expansion, player acquisition and retention whilst guaranteeing a best-in-class product,” White Hat CEO Phil Gelvan said in a statement.

Achieving “Rapid Market Acceptance” in Colorado

Unlike some states, Colorado does not break out its sports betting numbers by operator or gaming partner. Because of that, it’s uncertain how much of the market MaximBet holds in the state.

MaximBet is one of 25 mobile sports betting applications available in the state. Its partner is Johnny Nolon’s Casino in Cripple Creek.

In its release, it did not disclose any handle or revenue figures. However, MaximBet did claim it has “achieved rapid market acceptance” in Colorado since rolling out the app. That includes month-to-month handle increases of 50 percent and above expected customer retention rates.