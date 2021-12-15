Global Payments Gaming Solutions to Provide Payment Platform for MaximBet

Posted on: December 14, 2021, 11:54h.

Last updated on: December 15, 2021, 12:48h.

MaximBet has announced a partnership with Global Payments Gaming Solutions where the payment technology provider will provide the funding platform for its mobile sports betting and iGaming applications.

MaximBet hosts a MaxQuerade Party in Denver in late October, a month after the sports betting app deuted in the US and officially launched in Colorado. Earlier this month, MaximBet announced that Global Payments Gaming Solutions would provide the payment technology platform for its sports betting and iGaming apps. (Image: MaximBet)

In a statement, MaximBet said the Global Payments solution will give its customers “a simple, secure method” to make deposits and request withdrawals.

The mobile gaming application is owned by Carousel Group and carries the Maxim brand name through a partnership with the men’s lifestyle media outlet. It launched in Colorado in September.

Andrei Dinescu, who oversees payments, risk, and fraud for Carousel Group said in a statement that Global Payments’ will be able to meet MaximBet’s needs as it begins to enter new markets.

“iGaming is one of the fastest growing segments of the gaming industry, and as more states green light online sports betting, consumers demand a fast, secure and easy way to begin playing,” Dinescu said. “Global Payments Gaming’s suite of iGaming products provides the excellent user experience that our customers demand with the security and compliance needed to run a profitable online sports book.”

Global Payments Touts Ease of Use

Global Payments’ VIP Preferred e-check network will allow Carousel Group to the automated clearing house (ACH) guaranteed services. That means players will be able to make online deposits to their MaximBet account through their checking account and be able to make wagers on those funds immediately. It also means they will have real-time access to their winnings as well.

The e-check network is available at more than 500 retail and mobile gaming operators and gives users a chance to make real-time transactions without needing to re-register.

Christopher Justice, president for Global Payments Gaming Solutions, said that ease of use helps improve customer satisfaction.

As consumers are increasingly preferring digital services and solutions, the demand for iGaming is growing as well,” Justice said in a statement. “Through the implementation of our iGaming solutions, Carousel Group can tap a multi-channel approach to provide patrons with the flexibility to game from any location they operate in.”

Global Payments Gaming Solutions is a division of Global Payments Inc., which provides payment tech solutions to a wide array of businesses, including retailers, financial services companies, and healthcare providers.

Additional Sports Betting and iGaming Access Deals in Place

MaximBet stands ready to grow beyond Colorado in the near future.

In February, Carousel Group signed a 10-year deal with Caesars Entertainment that gave MaximBet access to sports betting skins in Indiana, Iowa, and New Jersey. The agreement gave MaximBet an iGaming skin in New Jersey.

In September, Carousel announced that it received market access deals for sports betting skins in Ohio and Pennsylvania. MaximBet also has access to an iGaming skin in Pennsylvania.