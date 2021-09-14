MaximBet Online Sportsbook Entering Pennsylvania and Ohio

Posted on: September 14, 2021, 01:37h.

Last updated on: September 14, 2021, 02:39h.

Online sportsbook operator MaximBet announced today that it has secured market access in Pennsylvania and Ohio.

The MaximBet online website tries to seduce new visitors into signing up and becoming a sports betting customer. The interactive gaming firm announced today that it’s venturing into Pennsylvania and Ohio. (Image: MaximBet/Casino.org)

MaximBet is the sports betting unit of Maxim, the male-focused magazine and lifestyle brand. MaximBet is a gaming platform that currently operates internet sports betting in Colorado. The online betting firm has future plans to expand into iGaming with interactive slots and table games.

For now, its focus is expanding its online sportsbook operations.

We are excited about the efficiencies this scale brings to our business and we look forward to additional market access arrangements in the near future,” said Daniel Graetzer, MaximBet CEO, to Casino.org.

Along with Maxim, MaximBet is co-owned and operated by Carousel Group. Carousel’s holdings include SportsBetting.com, a site that now redirects sports bettors in Colorado to MaximBet.

Maximum Coverage

MaximBet only launched in April, but the mobile sportsbook is quickly spreading to legal sports betting states.

The platform, pending regulatory approvals, plans to enter Ohio by way of a fully mobile operating license. In Pennsylvania, which requires mobile sportsbooks and internet casino operators to be tethered to a land-based casino, MaximBet has struck a partnership with Caesars Entertainment and Harrah’s Philadelphia.

MaximBet says it’s additionally nearing arrangements that will allow its online platform to enter Indiana, Iowa, and New Jersey. The company combines two things that greatly appeal to many young men — gambling and women. The platform’s main photo on its homepage features a provocatively dressed woman.

The sportsbook soon entering Ohio and Pennsylvania comes just two weeks after the college football season kicked off. Residents in the two states rarely miss watching their Ohio State Buckeyes and Penn State Nittany Lions on Saturday gamedays.

🚨 Breaking News 🚨 It's official: MaximBet is coming to Ohio and Pennsylvania 🎉#BigTen country, here we come! pic.twitter.com/b8EQetO39F — MaximBet (@MaximBetUSA) September 14, 2021

Mobile Madness

No sport attracts more sports betting activity in the US than football. And bettors in the 17 states, plus DC, that have mobile wagering up and running are wagering heavily in the opening weeks of the pigskin’s return to the gridiron.

As Casino.org reported earlier today, a leading geolocation services firm facilitated 58.2 million location detection requests during the first week of the NFL season alone. Pennsylvania ranked second in terms of geolocation traffic.

Because MaximBet doesn’t come with the same name recognition in the gaming industry as, say, Caesars Sportsbook, BetMGM, and WynnBet, the men’s magazine is trying to lure bettors to its platform by way of a chance at winning a $50,000 Super Bowl LVI prize package.

New MaximBet customers can enter into a raffle for a chance at winning the promo the sportsbook is dubbing the “Big Game Contest: Los Angeles 2022.” The lucky winner, which will be drawn on New Year’s Eve, will be handed four tickets for the Super Bowl on February 13, four roundtrip flights from any US city, four hotel rooms for three nights in Los Angeles, plus $2,500 in spending money.