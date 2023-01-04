Mattress Mack Plunks Down $1.5 Million on Plucky TCU Horned Frogs

The TCU Horned Frogs have one box left to check in a magical 2022 season, beating the heavily favored Georgia Bulldogs in the College Football Playoff title game. And, if they accomplish that goal, Jim McIngvale’s sports betting legacy will surely grow.

McIngvale — also known as Mattress Mack — placed a $1.5 million bet on the Horned Frogs to top the SEC Champion Bulldogs in the January 9 championship matchup. The bet is on the moneyline, meaning he just needs TCU to win to collect a handsome pay because, at odds of +370, a TCU victory would mean $5.5 million to the Gallery Furniture boss.

Georgia, which beat Ohio State in the Peach Bowl to advance to the title game, opened as a 13-point favorite against TCU and there was some movement up to -13.5. However, it appears money has come in on the Horned Frogs as Boyd Sports is showing Georgia -12.5 and Wynn Sports Nevada is offering Georgia -11.5 at this writing.

TCU started the season picked to finish seventh in the Big 12 Conference and at 200-1 (bet $10 to win $2,000) to win the CFP title. The Horned Frogs beat Michigan in the Fiesta Bowl to advance to the title game where they are the largest underdog in the CFP era.

Mattress Mack Taps Texas Team Again

Mattress Mack has a documented history of leveraging the success of Texas teams — both college and pro — and turning those teams’ appearances in marquee games into opportunities to make sizable wagers that are tied to promotions for his stores.

McIngvale is barely more than two months removed from winning $75 million after betting on the Houston Astros to win the 2022 World Series. That’s the biggest one-game haul in the history of US sports wagering and was placed across multiple sportsbooks.

So large was his Astros win, it is viewed as the reason why several sportsbook operators weren’t profitable in the fourth quarter of 2022.

While his wagers on pro teams draw frequent attention, he wagered $1 million on the Houston Cougars to win the NCAA men’s basketball title in 2021. It remains to be seen, but another big bet on Houston is possible this year as the team is currently ranked No. 2 in the country.

Mattress Mack Offering Big TCU Promo

Of course, McIngvale’s big bets are aimed at driving traffic to his two Houston-area stores and Gallery Furniture’s website, but his TCU wager puts shoppers on his side.

In a recent social media post, Mattress Mack entices prospective shoppers by telling them that if they spend $3,000 or more on Sealy, Stearns & Foster, or Tempur-Pedic mattresses prior to the CFP title game, he’ll refund double their money if TCU wins.

And as Mattress Mack says, delivery is always free.

