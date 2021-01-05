Majestic Las Vegas Groundbreaking Scheduled for July at Former Clarion Hotel Site

Confident that Las Vegas’ business travel sector will rebound, developer Lorenzo Doumani on Monday said he will start construction on the Majestic Las Vegas hotel in July.

The Clarion hotel in Las Vegas was imploded in 2015. Developer Lorenzo Doumani on Monday said he will start construction on the Majestic Las Vegas hotel on the site in July. (Image: KTNV)

When likely complete in 2024, the 620-foot-tall property will have 720 rooms but unlike many Las Vegas properties will have no gaming floor. It will include a medical spa.

The planned hotel is located at the site of the former Clarion hotel. The Majestic is expected to cost $850 million to construct.

It is two blocks from The Strip. It also is near the Las Vegas Convention Center.

When fully operating, there will be 35 corporate suites. The suites could be purchased for anywhere from $10 million to $100 million.

They are envisioned to be used for conventions or showrooms. Businesses can control who will enter the suites.

The suites will be located on the top floors, and will take up a quarter of a floor, half of a floor, or a full floor. That translates into as much as 25,000 square feet of customizable space.

Each will have 16-foot, high ceilings and views of the Las Vegas skyline. The Majestic is designed by architect Paul Steelman.

Doumani explained that even after the COVID-19 pandemic, business travelers will remain cautious about going into rooms with crowds, thus an appeal to the suites.

“I think people are going to [be] very wary of large spaces,” Doumani told the Las Vegas Review-Journal. “We’re not a typical leisure tourist destination at all.”

Executive Health Focus of Hotel

Health is going to be a key focus of the planned hotel. It will feature a four-level, 70,000-square-foot fitness, nutritional, and medical spa operation. Yoga, spinning, nutritional consultants, and physicals aimed at executives will be provided.

The hotel project was initially approved in 2019, but got delayed by one to one and a half years, after the coronavirus pandemic hurt Las Vegas’ business travel- and tourist-dependent economy.

Doumani wanted to have the ground-breaking in 2020. The Clarion was demolished in 2015.

In November, Casino.org reported that visitor volume through the first nine months of 2020 plunged 55 percent, with 3,437,300 fewer people traveling to Southern Nevada. Convention attendance has been nonexistent since the COVID-19 pandemic began to run rampant across the US, the report adds.

Also, in November, Alan Feldman, a Distinguished Fellow in Responsible Gaming at UNLV’s International Gaming Institute and former executive at MGM Resorts International, told Casino.org that “everything concerning getting people to come back to Las Vegas, for business or leisure travel, relates to safety.”

Nevada’s current 25 percent occupancy limit on gaming floors, bars, and restaurants will remain in place until at least Jan. 15, Gov. Steve Sisolak (D) directed late last year. Several hotels have shuttered hotels during the middle of the week due to the pandemic.

Doumani Family Developed Several Las Vegas Properties

Previously, Doumani’s family operated the El Morocco and La Concha Motels. Lorenzo Doumani’s father, Edward, was a former business partner of Steve Wynn at the Golden Nugget.