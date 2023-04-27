Live! Casino Hotel Maryland Receives AAA Four Diamonds for Fifth Consecutive Year

Posted on: April 27, 2023, 02:00h.

Last updated on: April 27, 2023, 02:01h.

Live! Casino & Hotel Maryland in Hanover has been designated as a AAA Four Diamond resort property by the nonprofit roadside assistant service provider and hospitality inspector.

A standard guestroom at Live! Casino & Hotel Maryland. The Hanover, Md., property has been awarded a Four Diamond rating by AAA for a fifth consecutive year. (Image: Live! Casino & Hotel Maryland)

AAA annually reviews more than 32,000 hotels and restaurants, with just 7% receiving a Four Diamond or higher rating. For hotels, 1,752 properties earned the AAA Four Diamond distinction for 2022.

A Four Diamond hotel is to offer upscale amenities and distinctive fine dining. AAA inspectors also require a commitment to quality and consistent service to receive the esteemed recognition.

Our luxurious accommodations and premier guest services are a defining feature of our property,” said Live! Casino & Hotel Maryland General Manager Ryan Eller. “The AAA Four Diamond rating recognizes our commitment to providing a best-in-class experience from the moment a guest enters the casino to the moment they check out of the hotel.”

Live! Casino & Hotel Maryland is the only casino in the state to receive a Four Diamond rating from AAA.

Unannounced Inspections

For more than 80 years, AAA’s professional inspectors have been making unannounced visits to hotels for in-person evaluations. The reviews are tailored towards evaluating properties based on AAA member priorities such as cleanliness, property condition, service, and overall experience.

“AAA inspected and approved hotels reflect a commitment to quality and consistency in the hospitality industry. Live! Casino & Hotel Maryland remains part of a prestigious group of luxury hotels to hold this rating that considers cleanliness, comfort, cuisine, and consistency,” read a release from The Cordish Companies, which operates the casino resort.

AAA Diamonds are earned through unscheduled hotel inspections. Live! had no knowledge of when the AAA inspectors would visit the resort to review its accommodations and associated amenities and services.

Along with being the only AAA Four Diamond casino in the state of Maryland, Live! Casino & Hotel is additionally the only AAA Four Diamond hotel in the BWI Airport District. The international airport is in the heart of the Baltimore/Washington corridor just off the Baltimore-Washington 295 Parkway at the Arundel Mills exit.

In February, Cordish Companies Chairman and CEO David Cordish hinted to the Baltimore Business Journal that a considerable expansion of the company’s Hanover resort will likely come in the near future.

Live! Casino & Hotel Maryland is one of numerous Four Diamond AAA casinos in the US, with most being located in Las Vegas. In Southern Nevada, Four Diamond AAA casino resorts include Virgin Hotels Las Vegas, The Mirage, Cosmopolitan, Resorts World, and Circa. Five Diamond casinos in Sin City include the Bellagio and Aria.

Resort Details

Live! Casino & Hotel Maryland features 310 guestrooms, including 52 suites.

As for the casino, Live! is equipped with 4,000 slot machines, 200 live dealer table games, and a FanDuel Sportsbook. The resort additionally offers a 75,000-square-foot concert and events space called The Hall.

Live! Casino last year was the second-richest casino in Maryland after MGM National Harbor in Oxon Hill just outside the nation’s capital. In 2022, Live! generated gross gaming revenue of more than $705.3 million from retail slots and table games. Only MGM’s Maryland casino won more money at $884.5 million.