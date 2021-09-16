‘Life is Beautiful’ Downtown Las Vegas Concert Has Casino Hotel Rooms at Ultra-High Rates

Posted on: September 16, 2021, 12:04h.

Last updated on: September 15, 2021, 03:22h.

The Life is Beautiful annual music and arts festival is back in downtown Las Vegas following a year off because of COVID-19.

The 2019 Life is Beautiful concert in downtown Las Vegas. The massive gathering has resulted in area casino hotel rooms going at exorbitant rates. (Image: Life is Beautiful)

Tickets remain for the three-day lineup, but rooms in the downtown area are going for a premium. Casino hotels on Fremont Street, typically much less than occupancies on the Strip and elsewhere throughout the Las Vegas Valley, are going for $400 or higher each night this weekend.

The return of Life is Beautiful is a milestone for the city and has reflected positively on our occupancy for the weekend,” said Derek Stevens, owner of Circa, the D, and Golden Gate. “We’re excited to welcome the tens of thousands of visitors and locals who will experience downtown this weekend.”

Life is Beautiful has four music venues spread out across 18 city blocks, with the primary Downtown Stage located just north of Ogden Avenue at 6th Street. The festival, which expanded to three days in 2014, brings more than 100,000 music fans to downtown Las Vegas each year.

Casino Rooms Costly

Three-day Life is Beautiful tickets cost $349 for general admission, and up to $3,249 for a VIP “all-in” experience that includes food and beverages. Single-day tickets start at $139.

The 2021 festival features numerous A-list headliners, including Green Day, Billie Eilish, A$AP Rocky, and Megan Thee Stallion.

Last-minute planners will pay a pretty penny for nearby accommodations. Nightly room rates (inclusive of taxes and fees) for a two-night stay this Friday through Sunday:

Golden Nugget — $276

Fremont — $310

Four Queens — $350

the D — $355

Downtown Grand — $378

Plaza — $428

Golden Gate — $440

El Cortez — $489

California — $678

Circa — sold out

In a rare occurrence, Strip casino rooms are cheaper this week than downtown. The Rio is $203 a night, inclusive of taxes and fees, while Park MGM is $221, LINQ $237, and New York-New York $252.

Life is Beautiful organizers have not released attendance projections. The Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority put on hold forecasting event attendance outlooks last year during the pandemic.

Prior to the coronavirus, Life is Beautiful in 2019 drew an estimated 178,000 people to downtown Las Vegas, with nearly 50,000 of the attendees said to be non-residents of Southern Nevada. For 2021, all attendees must provide proof of vaccination, or present a negative COVID-19 test that was completed within the past 72 hours.

1 October Link

FBI officials reviewing the October 2017 Las Vegas massacre concluded that the gunman considered other sites to target.

Stephen Paddock opened fire on the Route 91 Harvest country music festival adjacent to Mandalay Bay across the Strip at around 10:05 pm PT on October 1, 2017. The roughly 10-minute shooting spree resulted in 58 dead — the deadliest mass shooting in modern US history (post-1949).

Investigators revealed that Paddock stayed at the Ogden condominium complex during the 2017 Life is Beautiful event. The Ogden overlooks the Life is Beautiful campus.

The Ogden consists of 275 residential units that are privately owned, but many are rented out during the annual music concert. The Ogden stands 21 stories tall above the festival grounds.