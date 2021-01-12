Laughlin, Nevada Bloody Casino Robbery Leaves Man in Critical Condition

Posted on: January 12, 2021, 09:45h.

Last updated on: January 12, 2021, 09:45h.

The victim of an assault and robbery outside of Laughlin, Nevada’s Colorado Belle Casino Resort Monday remained in critical condition from his injuries. The two robbers were at large.

Laughlin, Nevada’s Colorado Belle Casino Resort seen above. Outside of the casino, two men beat and robbed a third man on Monday. (Image: Booking.com)

The unnamed victim was undergoing treatment at a Las Vegas hospital on Tuesday. Details on the injuries were unknown.

Las Vegas Metropolitan police believe the victim and two other men left Laughlin’s Edgewater Casino Resort at about 10:40 pm Monday.

As they kept walking, the trio were “acting drunk and rowdy,” Metro Police Lt. David Gordon told the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

Security attempted to stop the males but they ignored security [guards] and kept walking toward the Colorado Belle,” Gordon said. “Once at the Colorado Belle, two of the males turned on the third.”

The victim was beaten by the duo. They also stole his wallet.

They ran off in an easterly direction. The victim was found by a good Samaritan a short time later. He was on the ground, bleeding.

The two gaming properties are located about one quarter of a mile from each other along the Colorado River.

The Colorado Belle is shuttered due to coronavirus. The Edgewater remains open.

The victim was transported by helicopter to the Las Vegas hospital.

Prior Violent Casino Crime in Laughlin

In an unrelated incident last month a woman was hospitalized after suffering injuries from a shooting at a Laughlin casino. The shooting took place in a hotel room at the Aquarius Casino Resort.

A man identified as her boyfriend was taken into police custody, authorities said.

Also, in December, another Laughlin casino was in the news when police arrested a man on suspicion of a sexual assault that reportedly took place 25 years ago.

The case dated back to a high school graduation party in 1995. A juvenile female reported drinking and passing out at the party in a room at Harrah’s Laughlin Hotel and Casino.

She was moved to a different room. When she awoke, she determined, based on evidence at the site, that a sexual assault had occurred, police said.

An analysis in 2019 indicated the DNA from the incident was a match with the suspect’s DNA.

Las Vegas Christmas Day Holdup

In still another incident, on Dec. 25, two bandits attacked an elderly man in a Las Vegas gaming property parking garage before stealing his wallet.

The victim of the assault at Sam’s Town Hotel & Gambling Hall was believed to be in his 90s, according to the Review-Journal. Details on his injuries were not immediately available.

The two robbers were described as being in their 20s. They were last seen running away from the garage, located off Boulder Highway. Police were notified about the robbery at about 12:20 pm, shortly after the holdup.

Sam’s Town is known as a local’s casino. It is operated by Boyd Gaming.

Casino parking garages have been at risk for robberies and other crimes both in Las Vegas and across the nation, according to a report last year by Casino.org.