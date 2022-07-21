Las Vegas Visitors Get Wedding License Alongside J. Lo, Affleck

Posted on: July 21, 2022, 12:26h.

Last updated on: July 21, 2022, 02:27h.

A couple from Missouri will have a Las Vegas wedding story to retell over many anniversaries. They got their license at the same time and place as celebrities Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck.

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez after they got married in Las Vegas, pictured above. They got their license the same time as Brittany and Brennon Calvin. Both couples also chose the same wedding chapel for the ceremony: A Little White Wedding Chapel. (Image: Getty Images)

They also got married in a ceremony at the same wedding chapel as the famous pair — just hours apart. It was A Little White Wedding Chapel, located in Las Vegas.

It’s definitely a story we’ll be telling neighbors, kids — anybody who will listen,” Brennon Calvin, the groom, told KVVU, a local TV station. “If I would have taken one left turn differently, it never would have happened, so it was, like, fate.”

The couple from St. Joseph, Mo., said it all began at about 11 pm on Saturday when they arrived at the Clark County Marriage Licensing Bureau.

“We pull up, and there’s a limo — like there’s a really nice car outside,” Brittany Calvin, the bride, revealed to KVVU.

Las Vegas destination wedding ceremonies are a significant part of the state’s tourism sector. The entire wedding industry produces $2 billion a year. Clark County issued its five-millionth wedding license in February.

Celebrity Encounter

The Calvins were one of four couples there. They soon spotted Lopez and Affleck.

They were right to the left of us,” Brittany Calvin recalled. “We were signing our marriage papers at the same time.”

“They were being super discreet… She had her head tucked like this the whole time with his arm,” Brennon Calvin added. “I don’t think she showed her face once, honestly.”

J-Lo was in a long white dress. Affleck was wearing white pants and a blue jacket, Brittany Calvin recollected.

When the Calvins were leaving the office, they kidded each other. “Wouldn’t it be funny if they went to our chapel too? And they sure did,” Brennon Calvin said.

The Calvins went to the chapel later on Sunday. J. Lo and Affleck went early Sunday morning, right after getting the license.

An Experience to Remember

Later, the Calvins sat in the same pink Cadillac convertible at the chapel as J. Lo and Affleck had been in hours before.

The pink Cadillac at A Little White Wedding Chapel, pictured above. Both the Afflecks and the Calvins sat in the car after their weddings. (Image: A Little White Wedding Chapel)

Looking back, both of the Calvins recommend a Las Vegas wedding.

“If you’re not married, go to Vegas. It was fun. It was a lot of fun,” Brennon Calvin said.