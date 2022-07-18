J Lo, Affleck Tie The Knot At Las Vegas Wedding Chapel

Celebrities Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck had a surprise wedding ceremony in a Las Vegas chapel this weekend. Initially, they reportedly wanted an Elvis impersonator to do the wedding, but it was a regular officiant who actually performed the ceremony.

Celebrities Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck at their wedding ceremony, pictured above. It took place at a Las Vegas wedding chapel. (Image: AP)

TMZ first reported this weekend that the two love-struck stars had received a marriage license in Clark County. It was processed on Saturday.

The license reportedly lists their legal names: Benjamin Geza Affleck, 49, and Jennifer Lynn Lopez, 52. Officially, the certificate has to be filed with officials within 10 days of the ceremony, People reported. As of Sunday afternoon, it had yet to be filed.

Their fans remember how the pair were first engaged in 2002. That relationship did not work out. It fizzled in 2004.

They never got married in their first go-around. Later, both found other partners. They had children.

.@JLo and @BenAffleck got a marriage license in Clark County shortly before midnight Saturday night, @ClarkCountyNV confirms.

But then last year, the two started being seen together. Last August, Casino.org reported how Affleck was playing at a gaming property in Monaco’s glamorous Monte Carlo for hours. J Lo was reportedly nearby. The two were traveling in Europe.

It was in June 2021 that Affleck also was spotted at Las Vegas’ Wynn Resort and Casino’s high limit room in an early morning stop, TMZ reported. Affleck was accompanied in Las Vegas that June by Jennifer Lopez’s mother, Guadalupe Lopez.

Months later, J Lo was seen wearing an engagement ring. It is a green diamond ring. It was in April that the two officially announced their engagement.

Flew to Vegas

Here are some details on this weekend’s ceremony from the bride.

Exactly what we wanted. Last night we flew to Vegas, stood in line for a license with four other couples, all making the same journey to the wedding capital of the world.”

The two originally planned on having an Elvis impersonator perform the wedding, TMZ revealed. But given the late hour he was not around, USA Today added.

In fact, the couple got there so late, the wedding chapel was close to closing its doors for the day.

Dream Wedding

But it still was their dream wedding, TMZ says. It is believed their children acted as witnesses.

Stick around long enough and maybe you’ll find the best moment of your life in a drive through in Las Vegas at twelve thirty in the morning in the tunnel of love drive through, with your kids and the one you’ll spend forever with,” Lopez gushes.

“Love is a great thing, maybe the best of things — and worth waiting for,” she adds. “We have been in the game in the public eye long enough to know who we are as people and what really matters and what doesn’t matter. We have kids and we respect each other.”

Initial news reports did not identify the name of the wedding chapel. There are about 50 or more in Las Vegas. It apparently has onsite a pink Cadillac convertible, maybe once driven by Presley, USA Today said. J Jo and Affleck sat in the car to take wedding pics, the report adds.

J Lo now shares custody of 14-year-old twins, Emme and Max, with ex-husband singer Marc Anthony, People said. Affleck shares three children — Violet, 16, Seraphina, 13, and Samuel, 10 — with ex-wife and actress Jennifer Garner.

Elvis Weddings

In May, many of the 50-plus Las Vegas chapels which offer Elvis-themed destination weddings got cease and desist letters from Authentic Brands Group (ABG), a chapel owner told Casino.org. ABG is a licensing company that represents Presley’s estate and the estates of many other celebrities.

But then company apparently then backtracked. Their representatives negotiated with chapel owners.

Overall, Las Vegas destination wedding ceremonies are a significant part of the state’s tourism sector. The entire wedding industry produces $2 billion a year.

Clark County issued its five-millionth wedding license in February.