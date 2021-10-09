Las Vegas Touts Sports Offerings in New National TV Marketing Campaign

Posted on: October 9, 2021, 10:42h.

Last updated on: October 9, 2021, 10:42h.

Las Vegas advertising officials want the nation to know the destination is now a major sports center.

A new commercial hyping Las Vegas as a sports town. The Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority is using the city’s growing sports market and related entertainment offerings as another way to lure visitors to Southern Nevada. (Image: LVCVA)

The Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority (LVCVA) last month unveiled its “Greatest Arena on Earth” ad campaign. The first 30-second television commercial told viewers that Las Vegas is their new home for live sports.

“In Las Vegas, it is always on,” a narrator says in a voiceover. “From pregame to aftergame to postgame, Vegas is the greatest arena on earth.”

Sports fans in select markets nationwide have recently seen the LVCVA ad while watching sports on television. The LVCVA, tasked with keeping Southern Nevada bustling with tourists, conventions, and major events, says it will soon release the second spot in its “Greatest Arena on Earth” series.

Get Off ‘Sidelines’

The LVCVA told the Las Vegas Review-Journal recently that the second spot in the series is called “Sidelines.” The commercial will expand on Las Vegas being a premiere locale for sports fans by highlighting the area’s professional sports venues, as well as its unmatched dining and entertainment.

The new spot, the LVCVA says, will soon be distributed across the country.

The promo features Allegiant Stadium and T-Mobile Arena, respectively the homes of the NFL Las Vegas Raiders and NHL Vegas Golden Knights. The UFC Octagon, NASCAR and the Las Vegas Motor Speedway, and PBR World Finals make cameos, too. The Las Vegas advertisement additionally showcases Sin City’s vast sports-related entertainment, including Topgolf, various sportsbooks from casual sports betting pubs to high-end luxury lounges, and post-game nightclubs.

“We know that sports is a powerful draw for visitors to Las Vegas and our research clearly shows fans are drawn to the unique experience of seeing their home teams play here,” explained LVCVA spokesperson Kate Wik. “We hope this ad will draw a new audience who will see firsthand that no spectator is on the sidelines in Vegas.”

The LVCVA’s longtime advertising firm R&R Partners came up with the “Greatest Arena” marketing ploy. R&R in July was retained by the LVCVA as its primary advertising agency. R&R was responsible for the “What Happens Here, Stays Here” Las Vegas motto in 2003.

New Draw

Recent research conducted on behalf of the LVCVA found that 73 percent of US sports fans said Las Vegas embracing professional sports has only added to the casino hub’s appeal.

The NFL, MLB, NBA, and NHL long barred its team owners from relocating to Las Vegas due to the city and state’s widespread sports betting. Those steadfast positions began gradually easing with the US Supreme Court’s landmark May 2018 decision that concluded the federal ban on sports gambling everywhere outside Nevada was unconstitutional.

With Las Vegas now home to the NFL and NHL, the LVCVA research additionally found that 56 percent of those surveyed said sports being in town is reason enough alone to plan a trip to Southern Nevada.