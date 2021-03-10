Las Vegas Strip to Run on Dunkin’, as Donut Company Joins Expanding List of Chains on Casino Drag

Posted on: March 10, 2021, 03:13h.

Last updated on: March 10, 2021, 03:13h.

Dunkin’, formerly known as Dunkin’ Donuts, is taking not one but two bites out of the Las Vegas Strip.

A Dunkin’ Donuts is seen here in 2018 before the company rebranded to just Dunkin’. The coffee empire is descending on the Las Vegas Strip next month with two spots. (Image: CNN)

The multinational coffee and donut company announced this week that it will build two Dunkin’ locations in the heart of the US gaming industry — the Las Vegas Strip.

Both Dunkin’ properties will be inside The Linq located directly across from Caesars Palace. One will be off the Strip-facing side on the southern end of the casino resort. The other will be on the north side facing the Strip and the entrance to the Caesars Palace Forum Shops.

The Linq is owned and operated by Caesars Entertainment. Dunkin’ franchisee NVGRE Group is leasing the casino spaces, both of which are roughly 800 square feet.

We are truly exciting to bring Dunkin’ to the Las Vegas Strip,” said NVGRE’s Greg Novak.

The walk-up Dunkin’ Strip locations are expected to open next month, and employ a combined two dozen employees. Currently, the closest Dunkin’ to the Strip is at the corner of Harmon Avenue and Paradise Road.

Locals Oppose Chain Invasion

The founding of the Las Vegas Strip was predominantly funded by organized crime and mob figures. The gaming town became a go-to hangout for the Rat Pack and countless other A-listers during the 1950s and ’60s.

The Strip later pivoted towards the luxury, high-end market with the opening of such icons as the Bellagio, Venetian and Palazzo, and Wynn and Encore.

But in more recent years, the Las Vegas Strip has lost some of its uniqueness and character. Retail and restaurant chains have infiltrated the Strip, now occupying sections between the towering glitzy resorts that have long lured visitors to Southern Nevada.

Some locals sounded off when Casino.org reported last August about a $3.5 million Olive Garden going in across from Park MGM — the former Monte Carlo.

“Very sad. I can go to Olive Garden at home, goes good with Walgreens and CVS,” said Casino.org reader Michael Lamberts. It’s worth noting that Walgreens and CVS both have locations on the Strip.

“Dog food is coming to the Las Vegas Strip. You can stay home and eat that regurgitated swill,” voiced another. “Ridiculous. That’s like going to San Francisco’s Pier 39 and eating at Joe’s Crab Shack or Rainforest Café,” declared another.

Chains Provide Purpose

Not everyone is against chains moving onto the Strip. For some visitors, established and recognized restaurant brands provide consistent and reliable food at more reasonable prices than the high-end eateries. And in a gaming mecca, a quick fill up is needed for many following a lengthy gaming session.

There’s something for every budget and appetite. Not everyone can afford ‘high-end’ and not everyone can appreciate or desire gourmet. Don’t judge. You do you,” opined Gwen Stevens.

“Consider the majority of the visitors on the Strip. They are not here for expensive and time-consuming fine dining but to drink, party, and gamble,” stated another Casino.org reader.