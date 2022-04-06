Las Vegas Lot Near Strip Site of Fatal Accident Involving Motor Home

A motor home ran over a woman after she fell off the moving vehicle while it was in a parking lot near the Las Vegas Strip Tuesday, police revealed. The woman was declared dead by EMTs at the accident site.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department headquarters, pictured above. LVMPD officers were investigating a fatal accident Tuesday located near the Strip. A woman fell off of a motor home, and then was run over by its tires, police said. (Image: KTNV)

The woman initially was apparently holding onto the passenger side of the Ford E-350 Jamboree as it was driven in an easterly direction, KSNV, a local TV station, reported.

The driver began making a right turn. Then, the woman lost her grip and fell onto the pavement. The vehicle’s rear wheels ran over her, according to the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

Metro police responded at about 2 pm. EMTs could not revive the injured woman.

Unexplained Details

Neither the driver nor the deceased woman was identified in initial police reports. Police did not explain their relationship.

Nor did authorities say why the woman was holding onto the exterior of the motor home in the parking lot.

The driver of the motor home remained at the scene following the accident. The motorist also cooperated with Metro police as they investigated the incident, police said.

The lot is located at 3051 Highland Drive, which is the site of Filterworks, an air filter supplier. It is located about a mile from Treasure Island Casino.

Prior Accidents Along Strip

The Las Vegas Strip and nearby roads have been the sites of recent serious motor vehicle accidents. For instance, in an unrelated accident on March 2, a 36-year-old pedestrian was struck by an SUV on the Strip, according to police. He was listed in critical condition at University Medical Center hours after the accident, police add.

The incident took place near the intersection of South Las Vegas Boulevard and West Reno Avenue, the Review-Journal reported. The site is near the Luxor Hotel & Casino.

A portion of the northbound Strip lanes was closed to traffic for several hours between the Mandalay Bay and the Tropicana Las Vegas gaming properties, according to KLAS, another local TV station.

Also, last July, a Nevada Highway Patrol trooper was struck by a car driven by a fleeing suspect on Interstate 15 near the Strip. Trooper Micah May, 46, was in critical condition at University Medical Center and later passed away.

The suspect, identified as Douglas Claiborne, 60, was fatally shot by officers on the highway. Initial reports suggested he was reaching for May’s firearm when other troopers opened fire.

May had been outside of his patrol car, placing stop sticks to halt the speeding car. They are designed to penetrate tires, forcing a vehicle to come to a stop.