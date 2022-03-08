Las Vegas Strip Restaurant Manager Allegedly Stole Over $100K from Eatery

Posted on: March 8, 2022, 01:30h.

Last updated on: March 8, 2022, 01:45h.

Michael Moore, the general manager of Las Vegas’ Sugar Factory, was arrested on Tuesday for a series of thefts from the Fashion Show Mall restaurant. He allegedly stole over $100,000 last year from the business.

The Sugar Factory, located at Las Vegas’ Fashion Show Mall. pictured above. It was the site of the theft of over $100,000. The general manager was charged. (Image: KSNV)

Moore was released from custody. He reportedly is under supervision. A preliminary hearing is scheduled in local court in May for the case.

Money Bags Missing

The arrest stems from continuing thefts taking place when an armored vehicle routinely picked up and transported bags of money on Mondays from the restaurant, the Las Vegas Review-Journal reported. A dozen bags appear to be missing, the report adds.

Also, Moore allegedly stole some $33,000 from a safe at the restaurant. Moore was seen in a restaurant surveillance camera video taking money from the safe, the Review-Journal said, based on a police report.

When confronted by a supervisor, Moore denied any wrongdoing, the report adds.

But the supervisor was aware that Moore recently bought a Land Rover Range Rover SUV and a watch valued at $40,000, the Review-Journal reported. That led the supervisor to become suspicious.

The Sugar Factory is on a two-floor location. A chocolate lounge is on the upper level. The lower level has dining. The restaurant chain has locations throughout the US, as well as in foreign countries.

The thefts took place while Moore was waiting for his trial to begin in another case, the Review-Journal said. That earlier case involved 23 counts of theft, the report said.

A trial is expected to commence in June on the prior case.

Prior Fashion Show Mall Arrest

In an unrelated incident on New Year’s Eve, a pair of men allegedly took part in two Las Vegas Strip homicides during attempted robberies. One shooting was at Palace Station Casino. The other was at Fashion Show Mall. Both were in parking garages.

The suspects were identified as Jordan Ruby, 18, and Jesani Carter, 20, both of California. Each could face the death penalty. In total, they are charged with 13 counts. These include open murder, attempted murder, armed robbery, attempted robbery, and conspiracy, reported KLAS, a local TV station.

The duo both pled not guilty to the charges. They remain in custody at the Clark County Detention Center.