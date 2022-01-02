Las Vegas Strip Murder Suspects Held Without Bail After Two Fatal Shootings

Posted on: January 2, 2022, 06:09h.

Last updated on: January 2, 2022, 06:09h.

A pair of men charged in two Las Vegas Strip homicides on Friday remained behind bars this weekend. One New Year’s Eve shooting was at Palace Station Casino. The other was at Fashion Show Mall. Both were in parking garages.

Jesani Carter, 20, left, and Jordan Ruby, 18, in mug shots, pictured above. Both were arrested on murder charges following Las Vegas Strip shootings. (Image: LVMPD)

The suspects were identified as Jordan Ruby, 18, and Jesani Carter, 20, according to the Las Vegas Review-Journal. Each was charged with murder, and each is expected to appear in court on Tuesday.

More charges are likely, Las Vegas Metro Police added in a statement. The two suspects could be linked to other crimes in the region, police suspect.

“Detectives are currently reviewing their connection to other events,” Metro police said Saturday about the duo. “These investigations are still ongoing and additional charges will be forthcoming.”

During a Saturday court appearance in Las Vegas Regional Justice Center, Hearing Master Daniel Westmeyer ordered the men held without bail. They both remained in Clark County Detention Center this weekend.

The identities of the victims were not released as of early Sunday. The Clark County Coroner’s Office is performing autopsies on the victims. Coroner’s staff will likely soon release their names.

Robber Shoots Elderly Woman

The first incident took place at about 1:30 pm Friday. A man and woman were leaving their car at a Fashion Show Mall parking garage. A bandit attempted to steal something from the female. Police suspect it may have been a purse.

The woman and robber then got into a struggle, the Review-Journal reported. The robber pulled out a firearm and wounded the woman, possibly in the chest, police said. She is believed to have died at University Medical Center, KLAS, a local TV station, reported.

Initial reports suggest the woman was a tourist. She was reported to be 66 years of age. The man, believed to be her husband, was not wounded, police said.

Then at about 5:13 pm, there was an attempted robbery at the Palace Station parking garage. A shot was fired at a worker, police said. The employee was not wounded. That incident remains under investigation.

Second Fatal Shooting

About 45 minutes later, a male was wounded during still another attempted robbery. It also took place at the Palace Station parking garage.

Las Vegas’ Palace Station, pictured above. A man was shot at the casino’s parking garage and later died. (Image: KVVU)

That victim also died while undergoing treatment at University Medical Center, police said. He was described as being in his 50s.

Authorities ask that anyone with any information about the crimes contact Metro police at 702-828-3521 or homicide@lvmpd.com. Or, to remain anonymous, informants can contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or crimestoppersofnv.com.

In still another New Year’s Eve incident, two people were shot at the Meadows Mall in Las Vegas, according to KTNV, another local TV station. The shootings took place in a bowling alley and arcade called Round1 at about 3 pm.

The victims were taken to a local hospital for treatment. Details on their conditions were not immediately available on the weekend, KTNV reported.

Since the COVID-19 pandemic, the Strip has seen an uptick in violent crime. Much of it was blamed on gangs and out of town criminals. Following a selective enforcement operation on the Strip, police reported the number of violent incidents declined.

Risk for Crime at Casino Parking Garages

Nationwide, in recent years violent crimes have taken place in parking garages at casinos. It is not surprising these crimes take place in garages, Brad Bonnell, a principal of the Hotel Security Group, told Casino.org in a 2020 interview.

The garages are known for their “isolation” and provide criminals “anonymity. Predators know that casino-hotel garages … [have] well-funded tourists,” he added.

Bonnell notes how many garages are enclosed, have multiple levels, and sloping ramps. They have stairwells and elevators, he added. The large number of parked cars can make a garage darker by blocking light.