Las Vegas Strip Hotel Visitor Pleads Guilty to Reduced Charge in Brother’s Death

Posted on: July 19, 2021, 03:47h.

Last updated on: July 19, 2021, 03:47h.

The 20-year-old man who apparently accidentally fatally shot his younger brother in a Las Vegas Strip hotel room in March has entered a guilty plea. It is uncertain what penalty he will face for the crime.

Chance Wilson sits in a Las Vegas courtroom in March. Wilson pleaded guilty to a reduced charge in connection with his brother’s death at a Las Vegas Strip hotel. (Image: Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Chance Wilson of Palmdale, Calif., pleaded guilty to a reduced charge of voluntary manslaughter with use of a deadly weapon on Friday in connection with the Hilton Grand Vacations Las Vegas killing, according to the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

The sentencing is scheduled for October in Las Vegas court. It is not clear what sentence prosecutors will request, the Review-Journal said.

The longest he could be sentenced to is 10 years in prison. The voluntary manslaughter charge is one where the suspect has no premeditation before killing a victim.

Originally, Chance Wilson was charged with murder with the use of a deadly weapon. But that charge was dropped.

The victim, Dailin Wilson, 16, was wounded in the head. He died at the hotel.

Chance Wilson Changed Version of Events

At first, Chance Wilson suggested to a hotel security guard his brother committed suicide, police said. But he later said the death was an accident.

Several younger family members were in the hotel room when Chance Wilson snuck up behind his brother and tried to scare him. He yelled “boom” and pulled on the firearm’s trigger.

The gun discharged. He was not aware the gun was loaded, Chance Wilson later told police.

Two younger siblings, a 13-year-old sister and an 8-year-old brother, looked on as their brother was wounded. They were eating cereal at a table as the incident unfolded, KLAS, a local TV station, reported.

The firearm used in the shooting was described by Chance Wilson as a “black Glock 9mm handgun.” He had assembled it earlier this year by buying parts online, the Review-Journal said.

Following the shooting, Chance Wilson considered moving the body of his wounded brother outside of the hotel room. But he and his siblings accidentally got locked out of the room while they were in a hallway, KLAS said.

Then, Chance Wilson went down to the hotel’s lobby. That is when he told a security guard that his brother had killed himself. The guard accompanied Chance Wilson back to the room.

Once there, the guard went into the room. Chance Wilson, who had been shirtless and covered with blood, put on a sweatshirt. Soon, he left the room.

Later, he was questioned and charged.

Family Visit

The brothers and other family members were visiting Las Vegas for birthday celebrations when the shooting took place.

When reached for comment, Hilton Grand Vacations spokeswoman Lauren George confirmed the incident to Casino.org in March. She called it a “tragedy.”