Las Vegas Strip Hilton Visitor Fatally Shoots Teenage Brother

Posted on: March 23, 2021, 10:46h.

Last updated on: March 24, 2021, 11:31h.

A 20-year-old man remained in custody Tuesday for fatally shooting his 15-year-old brother a day earlier. The fatal wounds took place at a Hilton Grand Vacations Las Vegas hotel room with two younger siblings looking on.

Chance Wilson shown here after his arrest. He was charged with murder for the shooting death of his brother at the Hilton Grand Vacations Las Vegas (Image: LVMPD)

The shooter, identified as Chance Wilson of Palmdale, Calif., was arrested for murder with the use of a deadly weapon. The victim was Dalin Wilson.

The incident began late Monday morning at the Strip property where family members were staying to celebrate birthdays. Chance Wilson snuck up behind his brother and brandished a firearm, according to police accounts reported by the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

Suspect Reportedly Yells Out ‘Boom,’ Shot Fired

Next, he reportedly shouted out “Boom!” Moments later, he pulled on the trigger. The gun discharged. Dalin Wilson died quickly from the wounds.

Witnessing the death were two other siblings as they ate cereal at a table, KLAS, a local TV station, reported. They were identified as a 13-year-old sister and an 8-year-old brother. Their parents were not in the hotel room at the time of the shooting.

Later, Chance Wilson told Metro police he did not believe the gun was loaded.

Following the shooting, Chance Wilson considered moving the body of his wounded brother outside of the hotel room. But he and his siblings accidentally got locked out of the room while they were in a hallway, KLAS said.

Then, Chance Wilson went down to the hotel’s lobby. He told a security guard on duty that his brother had killed himself. The guard accompanied Chance Wilson back to the room.

Once there, the guard went into the room. Chance Wilson, who had been shirtless and covered with blood, put on a sweatshirt. Soon, he left the room.

Police tracked him down by calling his cell phone, KLAS reported. Later, he was questioned and charged.

Shooting First Described as Suicide

Chance Wilson explained to police he did not want to reveal to his parents that he had accidentally killed his younger brother, police told KLAS. That’s why he was claiming it was a suicide.

But the 13-year-old girl told Chance Wilson she refused to lie and say the shooting was self-inflicted, KLAS adds.

The firearm used in the shooting was described by Chance Wilson as a “black Glock 9mm handgun.” He had assembled it last week by buying parts online, the Review-Journal said.

On Tuesday, Chance Wilson appeared in Las Vegas Justice Court before a judge. He is scheduled to reappear in court Thursday for a status check on his case.

When reached for comment on Tuesday, Hilton Grand Vacations spokeswoman Lauren George confirmed the incident.

It is with great sadness that we can confirm a tragedy occurred at Hilton Grand Vacations Club on The Boulevard, and the individual has passed away,” George told Casino.org.

The Hilton Grand Vacations is located near Circus Circus Hotel and Casino, as well as the Drew Las Vegas.

Recent Vegas Crime

Monday’s shooting is the latest in a series of violent crimes that have plagued properties or neighborhoods on or near the Strip for several months. In response, Metro police and other law enforcement agencies initiated a selective enforcement program last year called Operation Persistent Pressure.

In one recent deadly assault at the Strip, Brandon Leath was charged with murder in the punching death of a retired Connecticut police officer. The victim was identified as Thomas Driscoll.

Other violent incidents took place at hotels, as well as hotel parking lots and garages.