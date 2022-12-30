Las Vegas Strip Hotel Room Is Site of $230K Watch Theft, Suspect Nabbed

A woman allegedly stole an Audemars Pigeut watch — which may be worth as much as $230K — from a man staying at a Las Vegas hotel room. She was charged earlier this month.

Priscilla Cuevas in a mug shot, pictured above. She allegedly stole a luxury watch from a man in a Las Vegas Strip hotel room. (Image: LVMPD)

The suspect, identified as Priscilla Cuevas, 34, and an unnamed female friend accompanied the hotel guest to his room on September 18. One report identified the hotel as the Wynn Las Vegas.

A second man was in the room for a while, but then left.

Intimate Relations

The remaining trio discussed having “intimate relations,” the hotel guest later admitted to local police, the New York Post revealed.

But “no money was exchanged” for sex acts, he claimed to police. Cuevas has a history of prostitution arrests.

Before the man went to take a shower, he placed the Audemars Pigeut watch in a suitcase.

At one point during the night, the two women told the man they were going to get ice for the room. They had been drinking. The duo left, but never came back.

The man fell asleep. The next morning, he discovered his watch was missing.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD) officers and hotel security were alerted to the theft.

The exact value of the luxury watch was disputed.

Officers said they were able to identify the suspect because she was warned before about trespassing at the hotel, police said. They had surveillance video of her.

On December 22, she was arrested, KVVU, a local TV station, reported. News of the arrest became public late this week.

She is charged with grand larceny with a value over $100,000 or more, and gross conspiracy to commit grand larceny, the Post said.

Christmas Day Arrest

She was released from custody and a judge reportedly warned her to stay out of trouble. But on December 25, she was arrested again. This time it was at the Aria Resort and Casino, the Post said.

The new charges were trespassing and loitering for the purpose of procuring prostitution, the Post added. Once again, she was released from custody.

She is scheduled to appear in court on April 24, 2023, for the watch theft. Also, she has a February 21 court date for the trespassing/loitering charges.

Also, KLAS, another local TV station, reported Cuevas has a criminal record in Nevada starting in 2013. She has been arrested for battery, DUI, prostitution, robbery and trespassing, the TV station reported based on court documents.

The theft of pricey watches in Las Vegas Strip hotels by women from men has repeatedly taken place this year.

Sarah Richards

For instance, Sarah Richards, 33, who is believed to live in Baltimore and frequently is in Las Vegas, was arrested on December 13 for grand larceny and administering a drug to aid in the commission of a felony after she allegedly swiped a $12,000 Rolex watch from a man staying at the Aria hotel.

Sarah Richards in a mug shot, pictured above. She allegedly stole multiple luxury watches in Las Vegas. (Image: LVMPD)

While in his room, she apparently slipped some kind of drug into his wine. She also stole the watch and hid it in her body, authorities said. Police discovered it during a full-body search.

On December 14, Richards appeared in Las Vegas court for an earlier, similar charge.

She allegedly stole a Patek Philippe watch from a man staying at an unnamed Las Vegas Strip hotel in June.

The watch was valued at about $100,000. The man believes he, too, was drugged by Richards.

Richards later was spotted at a different Strip hotel by an undercover LVMPD officer. She began speaking about prostitution to him, police said.

Multiple Charges

Based on her conversation, she was charged with prostitution-related counts, KLAS said. She also was charged with burglary and grand larceny for the watch theft, KLAS added.

She has earlier arrests for prostitution too, according to KLAS.