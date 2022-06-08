$100K Luxury Watch Stolen From Las Vegas Hotel Room, Alleged Prostitute Charged

June 8, 2022

Last updated on: June 8, 2022, 09:29h.

An alleged prostitute swiped a Patek Philippe watch from a man at a Las Vegas Strip hotel Saturday, cops revealed. The watch is valued at about $100,000. The man believes he was drugged by the suspect.

Sarah Richards in a mug shot, pictured above. She was charged for alleged prostitution and the theft of a luxury watch. (Image: LVMPD)

The woman, later identified as Sarah Richards, 32, of Las Vegas, was spotted Sunday at a different Strip hotel by an undercover Las Vegas Metro officer. She began speaking about prostitution to him, police said.

Based on her conversation, she was charged with prostitution-related counts, according to KLAS, a local TV station. She also was charged with burglary and grand larceny for the watch theft, KLAS added.

She was booked at the Clark County Detention Center on Sunday. She remained in custody as of today. (June 8)

Details later came out about the stolen watch.

The man claimed Richards first met him in the hotel’s bar that Saturday. The two then went up to his hotel room. Richards told him she needed “help with money,” the man later told cops, KLAS said.

He had told Richards that he wanted to “take care” of her, Richards revealed to police.

Once in the room, the man had to call hotel security guards to help him open the safe. He claims he gave her $1,000. She said the amount was more like “a couple of thousand” dollars.

He eventually fell asleep in the room. A few hours later, he awoke and found his watch missing from his wrist.

Police were also looking into the man’s claim he had been drugged. Police did not name the two Strip hotels. It was unclear if the watch was recovered.

Earlier, Richards was arrested for prostitution charges linked to different incidents, KLAS said. She also had warrants pending for soliciting prostitution, the report adds.

Prior Watch Thefts

There have been prior thefts of pricey watches by women in Las Vegas.

Last month, another Patek Phillipe watch, with an estimated value of $50,000 — and $50,500 in cash — was stolen from a room at the Encore at Wynn Las Vegas. The suspect in the case was arrested and is scheduled to appear in court on June 13.

She was identified as Anniajah Pratt, 23. She was charged with grand larceny, KVVU, another local TV station, reported.

The cash and watch belonged to a man who was staying at the Encore. He apparently invited the woman to his hotel room after hanging out at a casino bar earlier that night.

The victim reported the theft after waking up in his room on May 6. He was “visibly upset” after checking his backpack and realizing the money he had stored inside was stolen, the report said. The money once in his wallet was also stolen.

Also, in June 2021 three suspected thieves faced charges they allegedly stole $40,000 in cash, three luxury watches, and other pricey items from a room at the Virgin Hotels Las Vegas. The stolen items and money were valued at $140,000.

The stolen watches included a Rolex Yacht-Master II, a Hublot, and Audemars Piguet. Also stolen were a Louis Vuitton backpack, a bank bag, keys, nine beaded crystal bracelets, and a pair of Air Jordan shoes, the Las Vegas Review-Journal said.

More Stolen Watches

In another 2021 incident, a woman was accused of drugging a man at the Lift bar at the Aria Resort & Casino and stealing his $40,000 Rolex watch. She was charged with grand larceny.

Three other men made similar claims against another woman. Windy Rose Jones, 23, of Las Vegas, allegedly drugged men at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas on two different occasions and stole watches.

One watch was a $37,000 Audemars Piguet Royal Oak. A second watch was a $45,000 Rolex Daytona. A third watch allegedly stolen by Jones was a $45,000 Rolex.

It was not immediately clear what happened to the court cases against the women in the earlier arrests.