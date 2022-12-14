Las Vegas Police: Woman Hid Rolex She Stole Inside Her Vagina

Posted on: December 13, 2022, 08:48h.

Last updated on: December 13, 2022, 08:52h.

A woman accused of stealing a Rolex hid it inside her vagina to get away, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police say. On Sunday, a man called police to his room at the Aria hotel when his $12K Rolex went missing while he cuddled with a woman he just met, according to the arrest report obtained by KLAS-TV.

According to police, Sarah Richards, 33, repeatedly insisted that the man take off his Rolex because it was cutting into her. So he placed it under his pillow. She also insisted that he drink wine. When he noticed his Rolex was gone, Richards “went into a panic” and left, according to the arrest report.

Sarah Richards, 33, faces charges of grand larceny and administering a drug to aid in the commission of a felony, police said. (Image: LVMPD/KLAS-TV)

The man phoned police and then followed Richards to the lobby, where he alerted security. Police couldn’t find the Rolex at first, but eventually did during a full cavity search. They placed it inside a biohazard bag to impound it.

Richards was arrested and faces charges of grand larceny and administering a drug (wine) to aid in the commission of a felony, police said. She posted bond and is due in court in January.

Repeat Offender

Richards, who lives in Baltimore, happened to be in Las Vegas for a Monday court hearing for a similar theft, according to KLAS, though the first one did not involve her private parts.

In June, according to police records, Richards was arrested for stealing a $100K Patek Philippe watch from a victim police say she drugged at an unnamed Las Vegas Strip Hotel.

The victim in that case said Richards approached him at a bar in the hotel and the two agreed to go to his hotel room, where Richards then said she needed “help with money.” The alleged victim said he asked hotel security to help him open his room safe, from which he retrieved $1,000 and gave it to Richards, according to police. Later, the victim claims, he woke up with his watch missing from his wrist.

Richards was later arrested on prostitution-related charges, the arrest report said.

Watch Where I Put This

Believe it or not, playing genital hide-and-seek with a Rolex is an old trick. In January, two Las Vegas women were accused of stealing a luxury watch and $6,500 in cash from a guest staying at Caesars Palace. The whereabouts of the stolen goods were only discovered when police ordered X-ray exams of their bodies.

Similarly, in 2014, Kenneth Herold paid Christina Lafave, a masseuse and exotic dancer, $300 for a massage in his room at Wynn Las Vegas and found it was about to almost cost him his $35K Rolex – until she was taken for an X-ray.

Watch Your Valuables

Men visiting Las Vegas on their own have long been targeted by women seeking to rob them in their hotel rooms during a tryst.

Last April, Las Vegas police arrested a woman who was later charged with tricking numerous men on the Strip into going back to their casino hotel room, where she later committed various thefts. Windy Rose Jones allegedly stole a $37K Audemars Piguet Royal Oak watch from a man in February 2021 at The Cosmopolitan. She is also accused of stealing a $45K Rolex from a different man in March 2021, also at The Cosmopolitan.

In May 2021, another woman — Ashley Trahan — was arrested and charged with carrying out a similar scheme that involved stealing a Rolex from a man staying at the Aria.

The crime, called “trick rolling,” isn’t specific to Las Vegas, of course. It has been reported at casino resorts across the country. However, it appears to be rampant in Las Vegas – and rampantly underreported.

“It’s almost the norm in Las Vegas,” Jonathan Sullivan, a former corporate investigator for the Wynn, told Casino.org. “It usually involves prostitution, but not always. I would average at least one trick roll complaint a night. But victims of trick rolls are usually reluctant to report them, and rarely want police involvement.”