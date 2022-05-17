Encore Room Theft Leads to Las Vegas Arrest for Missing $50K Watch, $50K in Cash

Posted on: May 16, 2022, 06:14h.

Last updated on: May 16, 2022, 06:16h.

A Patek Phillipe luxury watch with an estimated value of $50,000 — and $50,500 in cash — were stolen from a room at the Encore at Wynn Las Vegas this month. The suspect in the case was arrested and is scheduled to appear in court on June 13.

Anniajah Pratt, in a police mug shot, pictured above. She was arrested in connection with the theft of a luxury watch and $50,500 in cash from a man’s hotel room at the Encore in Las Vegas. (Image: LVMPD via KVVU)

Anniajah Pratt, 23, was charged in connection with the theft, the Las Vegas Review-Journal reported today (May 16). She was charged with grand larceny, KVVU, a local TV station, further reported.

The cash and watch belonged to a man who was staying at the Encore.

He apparently invited a woman to his hotel room after hanging out at a casino bar earlier that night.

Money Hid in Backback

The victim reported the theft after waking up in his room on May 6. He was “visibly upset” after checking his backpack and realized the money he had stored inside was stolen, the report said. The money once in his wallet was also stolen.

The pricey watch was apparently in the room before it was swiped. It was believed to have been on his wrist that night.

The victim has a foggy memory of what happened before the theft. He recalled being at the bar. He recalled asking some people to come up to his hotel room.

But surveillance video at the hotel showed the victim went to his room with a woman at 3:21 am, the Review-Journal said. The watch was on his wrist then.

But about three hours later, the same woman reportedly drove away from the Encore in a Nissan Altima. The car was owned by Pratt, police said.

During a search of Pratt’s Las Vegas apartment, cops found sandals and a jumpsuit similar to what was worn by the woman the night of the theft. A purse in the apartment also resembled the one carried by the woman at the hotel.

Also, the victim selected Pratt among photos and said she was the woman who went to his room the night of the theft, the Review-Journal reported, citing police sources.

The watch and money remain missing.

Stolen Luxury Watches

Last June, three suspected thieves faced charges they allegedly stole $40,000 in cash, three luxury watches, and other pricey items from a room at the Virgin Hotels Las Vegas. The stolen items and money were valued at $140,000.

The stolen watches included a Rolex Yacht-Master II, a Hublot, and Audemars Piguet. Also stolen were a Louis Vuitton backpack, a bank bag, keys, nine beaded crystal bracelets, and a pair of Air Jordan shoes, the Review-Journal said.

Metro police investigated other thefts of pricey watches last year.

In one incident, a woman was accused of drugging a man at the Lift bar at the Aria Resort & Casino and stealing his $40,000 Rolex watch. She was charged with grand larceny.

Three other men made similar claims against another woman. Windy Rose Jones, 23, of Las Vegas, allegedly drugged men at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas on two different occasions and stole watches.

One watch was a $37,000 Audemars Piguet Royal Oak. A second watch was a $45,000 Rolex Daytona. Still, a third watch allegedly stolen by Jones was a $45,000 Rolex.

It was unclear how her case was resolved in court.