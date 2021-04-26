Las Vegas Strip Fight Leads To Still Another Fatal Shooting, Violence Continues

One person was shot dead and another one wounded after a dispute broke out at the Hawaiian Marketplace near the Las Vegas Strip Sunday. Still a third suffered minor injuries.

Malik Ford in a mug shot after he was arrested by cops. Ford was charged with a count of murder and two counts of attempted murder following a violent incident on the Las Vegas Strip. (Image: LVMPD)

Police later arrested Malik Ford, 25, on a single charge of murder and two charges of attempted murder, according to the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

He was one of several men in an altercation that erupted early Sunday morning outside of the outdoor shopping center. He allegedly shot one of the other men. The wounded man died at the crime scene, KLAS, a local TV station, reported.

After the gun discharged, Frost ran from the location. Two others ran after him.

One of the men hurled a rock at him while he was on Las Vegas Boulevard. In response, Frost allegedly fired a gun at the two individuals.

Two More Wounded

Three shots were discharged and one of the bullets struck one of the two men. He was wounded in the leg.

The injured man was transported to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center. The injuries did not appear to be life-threatening.

A third person, who police believe was a bystander not connected to the crime, was struck by a bullet too, KLAS said. This victim did not require hospitalization.

Metro police officers responded quickly. Frost was apprehended a short time later at an unnamed motel on the Strip.

He was taken to a local hospital. He required treatment for the head injuries at University Medical Center, KTNV, another local TV station, reported. They came from the rock striking his head.

Later, Frost was placed in the Clark County Detention Center. There was no bail as of Sunday.

He is scheduled to appear in local court on Monday. A judge may review whether to set bail at that time.

Each of the men involved in the violence was believed to be in their 20s, KTNV said.

In response to violence on the Strip, last year the LVMPD undertook a selective enforcement initiative called Operation Persistent Pressure.

Las Vegas police arrested more than 1,200 people on the Strip during the three-month operation to curb violence in the area. Metro’s Convention Center Area Command nabbed 1,229 people on and near the Strip. Many were charged on such offenses as assault, battery, disorderly conduct, robbery and shooting. Cops also seized 64 firearms.

It took place Friday and Saturday nights between Sept. 18 and Dec. 20.

Metro Capt. Koren Calls Violence ‘Unacceptable’

In response to the latest shooting on the Strip, Metro Capt. Dori Koren called it “simply unacceptable!” in a weekend tweet. He oversees officers on the Strip and is chairman of the Intelligence Commanders Group for the Major Cities Chiefs Association — a national law enforcement organization.