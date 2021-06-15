Las Vegas Strip Construction Adjusted for Resorts World Grand Opening

The Las Vegas Strip will remain open to two lanes of traffic in front of Resorts World Las Vegas for the hotel-casino’s grand opening this month, according to a report.

Traffic is backed up during road construction at the north end of the Las Vegas Strip. Two lanes will be open near this site for Resorts World’s June 24 opening. (Image: KLAS-TV)

With road construction underway at the north end of the Strip, traffic sometimes is reduced to one lane in either direction. That will not be the case in front of Resorts World from June 24 through July 5, the Las Vegas Review-Journal reported.

Resorts World faces the southbound lanes of the Strip. Two northbound lanes also will remain open at that location from June 24-July 5, except from 2 am to 10 am, when only one lane will be in operation, according to Clark County spokesman Dan Kulin.

The $4.3 billion Resorts World is set to open June 24. It is the first new resort to open on the Strip since the Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas began operating in December 2010. The largest hotel-casinos on the Strip, including Resorts World and the Cosmopolitan, are south of downtown Las Vegas, outside city limits.

The 3,506-room Resorts World will feature an array of boutiques and restaurants.

The boutiques include a Kardashian Kloset pop-up store selling items once owned by reality television personalities in the blended Kardashian-Jenner family. Also included is a Pepper sexual wellness shop with licensed sexologists on staff. The restaurants include a bubble tea shop called Tiger Sugar and Craig’s Vegan, a plant-based ice cream store based in Los Angeles.

Smoking will be banned everywhere on the property except the gaming floor, according Resorts World President Scott Sibella.

The road construction project on the Strip began in December 2019. The $33 million first of seven phases focuses on the north end, where Resorts World is located. That phase is expected to last until August.

Independence Day Fireworks

Resorts World is one of seven hotel-casinos on the Strip participating in July 4 fireworks this summer.

The others involved in the 11 pm show are the Strat, Treasure Island, Caesars Palace, Aria, Venetian, and Planet Hollywood. The Strat is the only one of these located inside Las Vegas city limits.

Station Casinos, which owns resorts throughout the Las Vegas Valley, is launching fireworks from July 1-4 from some of its properties. These shows begin at 9 pm each night.

In downtown Las Vegas, the Plaza Hotel and Casino is scheduled to shoot fireworks from its towers during the first week of July.

North Strip Revival

Resorts World’s opening next week continues a revival that his been underway for decades on the Strip north of Flamingo Road.

Resorts World is located where the Mob-connected Stardust Casino once stood on the northwest side of the Strip near Circus Circus Hotel and Casino.

In addition to the Stardust, other nearby resorts once associated with Mob have been demolished. These include the Sands, now the site of the Venetian, and the Desert Inn, where Wynn Las Vegas was constructed.