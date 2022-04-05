Las Vegas Strip Accused Murderer of Police Officer Ordered Held Without Bail

Freddy Allen who is accused in last month’s deadly knifing of an off-duty police officer on the Las Vegas Strip finally appeared in court Monday. Two scheduled court appearances were canceled last week.

Freddy Allen, center, appears in Las Vegas court. He is accused in a deadly stabbing of a Washington State police officer on the Las Vegas Strip. (Image: KSNV)

In one instance, Allen, 58, of uncertain address, was too disruptive at the Clark County Detention Center to be transported to the courthouse, the Las Vegas Review-Journal said. In another, he refused to get into a vehicle.

So, last week Justice of the Peace Harmony Letizia ordered Allen to appear in court on Monday “by any means necessary,” the Review-Journal said.

Public Defender Appointed

While appearing before Letizia, she asked him, “Can you afford to hire an attorney?”

“No m’am,” Allen told the judge, the Review-Journal reported.

So, the judge determined he will be represented by a local public defender. Special Public Defender Melissa Oliver plans to file motions on getting Allen bail.

That led Letizia to order Allen held without bail until the motions are filed. He will next appear in court on May 4.

Allen, who reportedly has the nickname of Lucky, is accused in the March 26 fatal stabbing of Tyler Steffins, 33. He was stabbed in the chest.

The knifing took place on the pedestrian bridge between New York-New York Hotel & Casino and the MGM Grand. Steffins and a third man had gotten into a dispute over Steffins petting a dog. Steffins was rushed to University Medical Center, but soon passed away.

Washington State police officer Tyler Steffins, pictured above. He passed away last month after getting stabbed on the Las Vegas Strip. (Image: Edmonds, Washington Police Department)

Steffins, who was just visiting Las Vegas when the assault took place, is survived by a wife, two young children, and other relatives. He was an Edmonds, Washington police officer for three years. Steffins also was a US Marine Corps veteran. He served as a corporal in Operation Enduring Freedom.

When police arrived at the crime scene, Allen allegedly had a knife in his hand. Upon seeing an officer, Allen allegedly tossed the knife into the Statue of Liberty fountain in front of New York–New York, KLAS, a local television station, reported. The weapon was later found, and was described as a hunting knife with a six-inch blade.

To avoid the police, Allen allegedly ran down a stairway. He then fled toward New York-New York. A short time later, he was apprehended by officers, police said.

He is charged with open murder with the use of a deadly weapon in connection with the homicide. If convicted, he could face many years in prison.

Prior Crimes

Last September, Allen was arrested for allegedly threatening a Fashion Show mall security officer with a knife, the Review-Journal said. He also alleged stabbed a man in November in an alley between the Royal Casino Hotel and Harrah’s Las Vegas near the Strip.

The victim in that attack was given staples to his head, 16 stitches to his right arm, and five stitches to his left arm, according to the Review-Journal.