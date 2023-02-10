Las Vegas’ Rio Casino Is Site of Suicide, AR-15 Style Rifle Found Near Victim

Posted on: February 10, 2023, 08:42h.

Last updated on: February 10, 2023, 08:42h.

A man who died by apparent suicide last month at Las Vegas’ Rio All-Suite Hotel & Casino was found in a casino restroom. Near his body was an AR-15 style rifle and a note to police, according to a local news report.

Las Vegas’ Rio All-Suite Hotel & Casino, pictured above. The gaming property was the site of a suicide last month. (Image: Kayak)

He was identified as Michael James Robinson, 40. The cause of death was a gunshot to the head, the Las Vegas Review-Journal reported, citing a report released Thursday by the Clark County coroner’s office. The death was ruled a suicide, the coroner’s office added.

The self-inflicted gunshot took place in a restroom located off of the casino floor. It is near the casino cage, close to the gaming property’s main valet entrance.

It was assumed Robinson used the black rifle to shoot himself.

The rifle was located outside of the stall. A magazine was attached to the firearm.

No other weapons apparently were found in the area of the stall.

Employee Heard Loud Bang

A gaming floor supervisor who worked near the restroom heard a “loud bang” that later was suspected to be the gunshot.

The supervisor initially assumed it was just someone banging a stall door loudly that caused the noise. But being concerned, he walked into the lavatory.

He discovered a “white male adult laying down on the floor inside the last handicap stall,” a police report said. The stall had been locked from the inside.

Near the body were a medium-sized suitcase and a bag, the Review-Journal reported.

It was not known if the firearm was hidden in the suitcase or bag when it was brought into the casino. But Las Vegas casino staff can ask those with firearms to leave. Casinos are private property.

The suicide note was found in the bag. It was addressed to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD). Its contents were not released to the public.

A bullet hole was discovered above the toilet seat.

Victim Acting Suspiciously

It was also revealed Robinson was walking around the casino parking lot and randomly trying to open doors in the gaming property before ending his life, the Review-Journal reported.

Michael was seen conducting suspicious activities and displaying odd behaviors as walking around in circles with what looked to be having no set destination on where he was heading to,” the LVMPD police report said. “Michael was seen going back inside the hotel heading towards the restroom by Burro Borracho at approximately 7:41 hours.”

The Rio is operated by Caesars Entertainment. A Caesars Entertainment spokesperson had no immediate comment on the incident.

Nationally, those with emotional challenges can call 988. The U.S. lifeline provides 24/7, free and confidential support for people in distress, prevention and crisis resources for you or your loved ones, and best practices for professionals.