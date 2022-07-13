Las Vegas Restaurateur Guy Fieri Gets Keys to City, New Eatery to Open on Strip

Posted on: July 12, 2022

Last updated on: July 12, 2022

Guy Fieri continues to expand his restaurant empire, and is planning to open an eatery at Bally’s Las Vegas Hotel & Casino. On Monday, he was honored by Clark County officials.

Guy Fieri receives a key to Las Vegas from Clark County Commissioner Michael Naft, pictured above. A luncheon honored military veterans and first responders. (Image: Twitter)

The Food Network celebrity and best-selling author was given the ceremonial key to the city of Las Vegas. It was presented by Clark County Commissioner Michael Naft.

Word came, too, that the new Bally’s eatery is likely to have a sportsbook theme, the Las Vegas Review-Journal reported. The resort-casino will soon be rebranded as Horseshoe Las Vegas.

Arcade at Bally’s

Beyond the new restaurant at Bally’s, other plans are underway to transform the property. Last month, Bally’s Las Vegas closed its on-site 7,000-square-foot sportsbook.

The sportsbook is set to become a family-friendly arcade when the resort is rebranded to Horseshoe Las Vegas. Caesars, which operates the Strip casino resort, said the space will be turned into the “Arcade at Horseshoe Las Vegas.”

It will offer more than 80 arcade non-gambling games. It will target different age groups.

Fieri’s other Las Vegas venues include Guy Fieri’s Vegas Kitchen and Bar at The Linq Hotel, and Guy Fieri’s El Burro Borracho at Rio Hotel & Casino. There may soon be a burger brasserie operated by Fieri at the Paris Las Vegas, Vital Vegas reported last month.

Monday’s event was organized by the Guy Fieri Foundation and Caesars Entertainment. Many of Fieri’s restaurants are found at Caesars Entertainment properties.

Among his most recent initiatives is Flavortown Kitchen. It is a 175-location virtual brand with delivery only. Its many locations include Las Vegas.

Fieri launched his first show, “Guy’s Big Bite,” on the Food Network in 2006. The programs have expanded to include “Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives” and “Guy’s Grocery Games.”

On Monday, the luncheon featuring Fieri was attended by more than 1,000 participants at the Caesars Forum. It recognized veterans and first responders.

Among those remembered was the recently-fallen Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Detective Justin Terry. Terry, 45, died on June 10, in an accident on Route 95. He was on duty in his unmarked LVMPD vehicle.

Giving Back

Anthony Carano, president and chief operating officer of Caesars Entertainment, explained Monday’s program was put on “to thank our first responders, our veterans. And Guy has the same values and gives back everywhere he goes.”

Let’s not just make it one day,” Fieri added about the need to recognize these heroes. “Let’s make it every day that we recognize our first responders and our vets.”

Fieri has been a long-time supporter of police and those in the military. He has toured Navy bases in the Persian Gulf, Guantanamo Bay, and Hawaii. He often entertains the troops.

Fieri has received many honors over his career. In 2019, Fieri was given a star on the Hollywood Walk Fame.

He has many ties to Las Vegas, too. They date back to when he graduated from UNLV.