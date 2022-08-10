Las Vegas Prosecutors Seek Death Penalty For Strip Murder Defendants

Two men charged with several robberies and New Year’s Eve fatal shootings on the Las Vegas Strip may face the death penalty, according to the Las Vegas Review-Journal. The Clark County district attorney’s office filed paperwork last week in court to clear the way for executing the men if they are found guilty of the crimes.

Jesani Carter, left, and Jordan Ruby, in mug shots, pictured above. Both were arrested on murder charges following Las Vegas Strip shootings and robberies. (Images: LVMPD)

Chief Deputy District Attorney Marc DiGiacomo and District Attorney Steve Wolfson did not detail their reasoning for seeking the death penalty for the murder counts. But prosecutors did outline their case against Jesani Carter, 20, and Jordan Ruby, 18, both of California, in court documents.

One of the key arguments is that the men targeted innocent bystanders.

The evidence will show that the two defendants came to Las Vegas on the busiest day of the year to ‘make money’ by robbing people in the tourist corridor,” DiGiacomo wrote in Friday’s court document, the Review-Journal reported.

Prosecutors claim that the defendants took part in five robberies over two days. These crimes occurred in casino parking garages and the Fashion Show mall.

Carter and Ruby remain in custody at the Clark County Detention Center. No bail was set. The pair will appear in court on Aug. 25. They have yet to be tried in court.

Las Vegas Crime Spree

Prosecutors argue that the men began their robbery spree at the Wynn Las Vegas. They then continued to Fashion Show mall, where Clarice Yamaguchi, 66, of Hawaii, was killed, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD).

Later, one robber attempted to steal a backpack from a worker at the Sahara Las Vegas. The bandit also fired a shot at the employee. The men then robbed two people at the Palace Station parking garage. During that time, Hyo Sup Um, 60, was wounded and later died.

Several of the robberies were caught on surveillance video. Other evidence may include a 9 mm Glock firearm.

In February, Carter and Ruby were indicted for 13 counts. Among the charges against both men were two counts of murder with a deadly weapon of a victim 60 or older. They are also charged with attempted murder, armed robbery, attempted robbery, and conspiracy, according to local TB station KLAS.

Nevada Death Penalty

Since the death penalty was reinstated in 1977, Nevada has executed 12 convicts, according to the Nevada Coalition Against the Death Penalty (NCADP).

Nevada has not executed a defendant in more than 16 years, NCADP President Nancy Hart said. Nationally, many defendants sentenced to execution undergo an extensive and expensive appeals process.

During an interview with the Review-Journal, Carter denied guilt in the crimes. Carter claimed that LVMPD cops arrested the “wrong person.”

He told the newspaper that he believed he would soon be released from jail. He claimed to be a “platinum” gambler at a Strip resort.