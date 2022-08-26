Las Vegas Strip Pancake House Murder Suspect Remains Jailed

Posted on: August 26, 2022, 08:53h.

Last updated on: August 26, 2022, 08:53h.

A convicted murderer is once again behind bars without bail awaiting a September court appearance for a recent fatal stabbing. The deadly incident took place earlier this month at a pancake restaurant on the Las Vegas Strip.

The IHOP on the Las Vegas Strip, pictured above. A man was killed this month after a stabbing in the pancake house’s parking lot, police said. A convict was arrested for the crime. (Image: Restaurant Guru)

Anthony Reed, 52, of North Las Vegas, Nev., is charged with murder for the Strip homicide. Bail is unlikely since he is already on parole for a prior murder case in California, the Las Vegas Review-Journal reported.

His next appearance in Las Vegas Justice Court is scheduled for Sept. 26.

The recent Strip murder took place at the IHOP parking lot. Darius Stokes, 24, was stabbed in the back of the head on Aug. 13 at the eatery, police said.

The next day he passed away.

Reed Admits to Punching Victim

Later, Reed admitted to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD) officers he punched Stokes to protect his sister. She was being verbally abused by him, Reed told cops. But he denied involvement in any stabbing.

Stokes was rushed to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center for treatment. Initially, doctors thought Stokes had a brain aneurysm.

But then cops watched surveillance video. Officers said Reed made a swinging motion toward the back of Stokes’ head. In his hand was some kind of sharp object, police claim.

The video also showed a sharp object got stuck in Stokes’ head, police said. Then Reed pulled it out, the report added.

After repeated exams, doctors eventually found a wound in Stokes’ head. It was about the size of a tip of a pen, the Review-Journal said.

Nighttime Meal

That night began routine enough. Stokes went to the restaurant with coworkers for a 3:30 am meal.

But then the group noticed Stokes was not with them inside the IHOP. One concerned worker went outside and saw him lying in the parking lot. Authorities were notified.

As LVMPD officers built their case, they saw that Reed was seen on video leaving the lot in his sister’s car.

But Reed denies murdering Stokes.

I am not a stabber, I shoot,” Reed was quoted in a police report, KLAS, a local TV station, reported. Stokes had been “talking trash” to his sister and he “had to defend her,” Reed revealed to officers.

Details on the earlier murder case involving Reed in California were not immediately available.

Stokes Worked at Lo-Lo’s

This summer, Stokes began working at Lo-Lo’s Chicken & Waffles, a soul food restaurant chain with a location in Las Vegas, KLAS said, based on information from his family.

Earlier, he was living in Kentucky.

He returned recently to Nevada where he has relatives.

The IHOP where the murder took place is located seven-tenths of a mile from The Strat Hotel, Casino & Skypod. Also nearby is the Sahara Las Vegas.

Another Convict Charged

Another convict was arrested last week for shooting two victims during a struggle at the Alexis Park Resort in Las Vegas.

The May incident left one man paralyzed and a woman with leg wounds.

Kristopher Gonzales, 26, of Las Vegas, was charged in Las Vegas Justice Court for the May 15 shootings. His counts include attempted murder and battery, each with the use of a deadly weapon, according to the Review-Journal.

In 2016, he was convicted in Nevada for conspiracy to commit robbery, the report said.