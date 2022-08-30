Las Vegas Strip Sees Another Luxury Watch Stolen From Man In Hotel Room

A woman wearing nothing but a hotel robe allegedly stole a Rolex watch at a Wynn Las Vegas room over the weekend.

Taylor Sharde in a mug shot, pictured above. She allegedly stole a Rolex watch from a man in a Las Vegas hotel room. She says the watch belongs to her. (Image: LVMPD)

Before the theft, the male victim reportedly passed out from drinking too much. Upon awakening, he saw that his Rolex was gone. Also missing was his Cuban link chain and Gucci-brand glasses.

On Saturday, police searched the hotel room. Officers located a used condom in the bathroom. The man denied knowing how it got there.

The next day, a suspect, identified as Taylor Sharde, was charged with grand larceny of more than $25,000, KLAS, a local TV station, reported.

Sharde and the man initially met Friday on the Wynn gaming floor. The couple then went up to the man’s hotel room.

Sharde reportedly took off her clothes, put on a robe, and requested an “intimate kit” from the hotel’s front desk, KLAS said. Later, she left the hotel in a taxi.

On Sunday, an undercover Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD) officer spotted Sharde at The Cosmopolitan. She was questioned.

Officers noticed she was wearing a Rolex watch on her left wrist. She said the watch belonged to her.

Police seized the Rolex and are awaiting verification on who is the rightful owner, KLAS said.

Prior Thefts

There have been several other thefts of pricey watches at Las Vegas hotels in recent years.

Wynn Las Vegas, pictured above. The hotel was the site of the reported theft of a luxury watch over the weekend. (Image: Booking.com)

Most recently, a woman who allegedly stole a $35,000 watch from a man in a room at The Cosmopolitan on June 21 was arrested. Deonna McCray, 32, of Los Angeles, was charged with grand larceny and burglary for the theft of the Rolex Daytona, according to the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

The man was on The Cosmopolitan casino’s gaming floor. Two women came up to him. One of them was McCray. The man suspected the two were prostitutes.

When the women told him they were tired and hungry, the man gave him the key to his hotel room. But he claimed he did not have sex with them.

LVMPD officers were contacted and identified the thief as McCray after interviewing the second woman, the man, and reviewing surveillance video.

Previously, McCray allegedly stole a $20,000 Rolex and cash in a different incident, the Review-Journal said. In a separate incident, she also allegedly stole a luxury Bulova watch, as well as about $35,000 in cash, the report added. Both incidents took place in Las Vegas.

Man Drugged, Watch Stolen

In still another incident, last month two women allegedly forcefully poured a liquid down the throat of a man staying at the Encore Las Vegas.

He became dizzy, and when he awoke, he found his Audemars Piguet Royal Oak $60K watch, $1,500 in casino chips, and a credit card were stolen, police revealed.

One of the suspects, Danette Colbert, 45, was charged with grand larceny of more than $25,000 and administering a drug to aid in committing a felony, the Review-Journal reported. She has a similar prior charge pending.

More Recent Watch Thefts

In June, cops revealed an alleged prostitute swiped a Patek Philippe watch from a man at a Las Vegas Strip hotel. The watch was valued at about $100,000. The man believes the suspect drugged him.

The woman, later identified as Sarah Richards, 32, of Las Vegas, was spotted later by an undercover LVMPD officer at a different Strip hotel.

She was charged with prostitution-related counts, KLAS said. She also was charged with burglary and grand larceny for the watch theft, KLAS added.

The watch owner claimed Richards first met him in the hotel’s bar. The two then went up to his hotel room.

In May, another Patek Phillipe watch, with an estimated value of $50,000 — and $50,500 in cash — were stolen from a room at the Encore at Wynn Las Vegas.

The suspect was identified as Anniajah Pratt, 23. She was charged with grand larceny, KVVU, another local TV station, reported. The watch’s owner apparently invited the woman to his hotel room after hanging out at a casino bar earlier that night.