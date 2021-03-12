Las Vegas Investigation Expands on Man Charged in Attempted Sex Assault at Luxor

Posted on: March 12, 2021, 04:06h.

Last updated on: March 12, 2021, 10:15h.

A man initially arrested for allegedly attacking and attempting to sexually assault a housekeeper last month at the Luxor Las Vegas is now under investigation for lewd incidents at three other Las Vegas gaming properties, local police reveal.

Robert Kuhn, seen in a recent mug shot above, was arrested for attempted sex assault of a housekeeper at the Luxor hotel in Las Vegas. (Image: Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Earlier in March, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police charged Robert Kuhn, 22, after confronting him with evidence from the Luxor attack. Officers noticed he had a neck tattoo showing two dice. He was also linked to the violent incident by a bite mark which he got when allegedly struggling with the victim, police said.

The case began when a man later identified as Kuhn walked into an 18th floor Luxor hotel room on Feb. 28, police said. A housekeeper was working in the room.

Upon entering the room, Kuhn’s pants were lowered so his groin area was visible, police claim. He was allegedly masturbating, KTNV, a local TV station, added.

The housekeeper yelled for Kuhn to leave. But Kuhn closed the door and walked toward her. He allegedly grabbed the housekeeper and forced her onto the bed, police said. He then allegedly punched her face. The housekeeper again shouted at Kuhn and the two began to struggle, police said.

Luxor Housekeeper Fights Back, Kuhn Charged

Eventually, the housekeeper bit his right hand and punched him. Kuhn in turn allegedly threatened the woman that he would kill her if she did not remain silent.

She kept on yelling and Kuhn eventually got up and left the room. He took the nearby elevator down to the exit. He then went to the Excalibur Hotel & Casino, New York-New York Hotel & Casino, and to MGM Grand, police said. Eventually, he left the Strip after he took a ride from a Lyft driver.

Following the attack, police spoke with the housekeeper and reviewed surveillance video from multiple casino-hotels. They noticed the suspect had the distinctive tattoo, police said.

On March 1, police interrogated Kuhn and showed him surveillance videos. He denied attacking the housekeeper and demanded to speak to an attorney, police said. He also changed his statements multiple times, police add. He confirmed he was at Luxor, but denied being on the 18th floor, police revealed.

When confronted by police about the bite mark, he claimed he was attacked by several men, and one assailant bit his hand, KLAS said. At another point, he said he was at the Luxor to sell marijuana to an unnamed person who he had met on the Strip, the report said.

Later that day, Kuhn was arrested on multiple charges for the Luxor incident, according to the Las Vegas Review-Journal. These include two counts of battery with intent to commit a crime.

He is also charged with a single count of first-degree kidnapping, battery by strangulation to commit sexual assault, attempted sexual assault, battery with intent to commit sexual assault upon a victim age 16 or older, coercion with force or threat of force, and burglary of a business.

If convicted of the crimes, Kuhn could be given a sentence of up to life in prison.

Cops Investigate Kuhn for Prior Lewd Acts

Metro police also were investigating Kuhn in connection with three lewd incidents on Jan. 19, the Review-Journal reported. These took place at or near Bally’s Las Vegas, The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas, and the Paris Las Vegas, the newspaper report adds.

Near the Cosmopolitan, an unnamed female tourist was approached by a man who allegedly exposed himself, KTNV said. Another female employee was approached by a man who allegedly exposed himself as she walked out of a restroom stall at Bally’s. At the Paris Las Vegas, a female guest was approached by a man who allegedly exposed himself in a restroom.

Using hotel video and photos, police claim they identified Kuhn as the suspect in each of the incidents, according to KTNV.

Kuhn was being held earlier this week in the Clark County Detention Center. He is to appear in court on March 18.

Earlier Sex Crimes

In an unrelated case, last month Metro police arrested Michael Douglas, 20, for allegedly choking and attempting to sexually assault a housekeeper at the Flamingo Las Vegas, according to the Review-Journal. He allegedly squeezed her neck until she blacked out. His case is pending.

In 2019, a 37-year-old man allegedly sexually assaulted and kidnapped a woman in Las Vegas who he had met a short time earlier in the New York-New York Hotel & Casino. The suspect, Capri Harris, was arrested.