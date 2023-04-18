Las Vegas High Roller Brandon Sattler Indicted on Federal Charges

Las Vegas high roller Brandon Sattler, who last year levied allegations against Resorts World President Scott Sibella that the Nevada Gaming Control Board determined to be untrue, is now facing federal wire fraud charges.

Resorts World Las Vegas President Scott Sibella, with NFL Raiders owner Mark Davis looking on, rolls the dice on a craps table during the casino’s grand opening on June 24, 2021. A former Las Vegas high roller, Brandon Sattler, who in 2022 made unfounded accusations against Sibella, has been named in a federal wire fraud indictment. (Image: Getty)

A federal grand jury earlier this month indicted Sattler on three counts of wire fraud for his alleged intent to defraud investors. The indictment was filed on April 5 but was only recently unsealed.

Federal prosecutors with Nevada’s US District Court allege that Sattler used his casino security firm, SattCom Video, to defraud investors. The criminal complaint alleges that Sattler told three unnamed lenders, identified in the indictment as Individuals 1, 2, and 3, that he had numerous casino contracts to place more than 3,500 surveillance television units in and around their gaming floors.

Sattler supposedly told the investors that he needed immediate capital to fulfill the orders. The criminal complaint contends that Sattler received more than $10 million in loans from the alleged victims.

After obtaining the loans, defendant continued his misrepresentations to extend the maturity date of the loans, delay the deadline for repayment, and lull his victims into a false sense of security that the loans would be repaid,” the indictment read.

US Assistant Attorney Jim Fang signed off on the complaint. The case is being investigated by the FBI.

Resorts World Claim

Sattler filed a complaint last year with the Nevada Gaming Control Board that alleged numerous claims against Sibella. Sattler said he “partied and “did drugs” with Sibella, and they “probably had sex with multiple women at the same time.”

Sattler’s complaint came after Resorts World Las Vegas barred him from returning after he was named as a defendant in a class-action lawsuit. The civil case was brought by the same three unidentified investors involved in the federal indictment who claim they were taken financially by Sattler and his casino surveillance company.

Along with levying claims against Sibella, which investigators at the NGCB concluded to be unfounded, Sattler said Resorts World allowed a convicted felon to open a restaurant on its resort grounds. Nevada gaming law prohibits convicted felons from owning 5% or more of a business located on the premises of a licensed casino.

Sattler claims David Stroj, who in 2018 was convicted of running a $10 million illegal sports betting scheme, owned more than 5% of Tacos El Cabron, a small food truck eatery on the Resorts World Las Vegas campus. The Stroj family said that was untrue, and that the restaurant was fully owned by David’s father Peter Stroj.

Nonetheless, Tacos El Cabron closed up shop at Resorts World in May 2022.

Loans Outstanding

The indictment against Sattler claims that the more than $10 million in loans his SattCom Video enterprise received have not been paid back. Prosecutors believe Sattler has instead used much of the money to fund his gambling habit and maintain his VIP status at casinos in both Las Vegas and California.

Sattler is being represented by Las Vegas defense attorney Shawn Perez. Sattler remains free on a personal recognizance bond.

Nevada’s US District Court has instructed Sattler’s defense to submit any and all pretrial motions and notices within 30 calendar days from April 13.